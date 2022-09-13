Fighting continues in Kharkiv: Ukraine seeks to liberate all towns occupied by pro-Russians since 2014

The goal is to liberate all the territories occupied since 2014

Fighting remains intense in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian forces are advancing apace because their forces are highly motivated and their operation is well planned, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday.

“The goal is to completely liberate the Kharkiv region and other territories occupied by the Russian Federation. At this time, there is still fighting in the Kharkiv region”, Malyar said in an interview with Reuters.

As he explained, Ukraine made the decision to go ahead with its operation in the Kharkiv region due to the successes achieved so far.

The goal, he stressed, is “liberate all the occupied territories as of 2014″. He added: “Ukraine has to control all its internationally recognized borders.”

A Ukrainian soldier on a Russian tank abandoned in the retreat, on the outskirts of Izium, in Kharkiv (AFP)

“The difference between the Ukrainian and Russian armies is obvious: the latter tries to take advantage of superiority in arms and manpower, while the Ukrainian army relies on intellectual planning ability. Our strength lies in motivation and careful planning of operations“, said.

Malyar was speaking on the road to Balakliia, a crucial military supply center seized by Ukrainian forces late last week during a counteroffensive that forced Russian troops to flee east. Balakliia is 74 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv, the regional capital and the second largest city in Ukraine.

Also, he pointed out how is the homework in the recovered areas. “In the cities where the Ukrainian forces have entered, stabilization measures continue to be taken. This means working against spoiler groups and providing security measures. It is still early to say that full control over the region has been established, but the process is underway,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy declared overnight that Ukraine had regained some 6,000 km2 of territory, but called on the West to speed up the supply of weapons systems.

Russia, which still controls about a fifth of the country after its Feb. 24 invasion, has responded to kyiv’s successes on the battlefield by bombing power plants and other key infrastructure, causing blackouts in Kharkiv and elsewhere.

