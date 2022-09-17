Fighting in the Toy Story room will be possible in Halo Infinite thanks to this Forge mode map

A user has recreated Andy’s iconic room in great detail in the 343 Industries shooter.

It’s not all bad news with Halo Infinite. It is true that the game developed by 343 Industries and published on PC and Xbox consoles has generated more questions in recent weeks due to the cancellation of local co-op and a restructuring of the studio with new names in leadership positions, but we can be optimistic with the forge mode.

This modality scheduled to land in the game at the end of the year offers us alternatives to be able to create games with different possibilities and thus be able to generate situations that are not seen in the rest of the game modes. In the video that you have located at the top of the news you have a great example of this.

Try to make us feel like just another toyThis is a project carried out by Red Nomster that, once finished, will invite Infinite players to play games inside Andy’s room, from Toy Story. As you can see, he has recreated the space in great detail, including some of the most characteristic toys from the Pixar movie.

The creator has managed to recreate the textures of the animation and the dolls thanks to the game’s own assets, but what may attract more attention is that the size will make us feel like just another toysince the objective is to feel small and be able to move and interact with the different elements of the room (which he is still working on).

It is not the first time that we see something like this in the face of this modality of Halo Infinite. In fact, it seems so promising that they have even recreated a PT demo, demonstrating its high potential. Forge mode should arrive in November with the Winter Update and along with the cooperative campaign, so we have to wait a couple of months to see how all these curious projects look in motion.

