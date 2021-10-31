Figures that generate terror: the best images of PSG players in their Halloween celebration

The footballers attended the party with their partners

From the United States to France, the Halloween party became a tradition for everyone but especially for PSG footballers, who on October 31 of each year are responsible for celebrating this event in style with masks, costumes and amazing makeup that go around the world.

A day after the hard-fought 2-1 victory against Lille, with a goal from Ángel Di María in the 88th minute with which he saved his team from a new setback, several players on the squad decided to relax and have a good time with your partners and closest friends.

The images of the great costumes did not take long to appear through social networks where Kylian Mbappé seems to have been the most applauded for his creativity in choosing and putting himself in the character’s shoes.

The young Parisian star attended the event dressed like the role she starred in Eddie Murphy in the movie “A Prince in New York”However, to give it a touch of terror, he decided to transform his appearance into that of a zombie. At his side, he accompanied him TChaga, the stylist of some of the figures in Mauricio Pochettino’s ensemble.

Neymar could not miss the party, the Ten and one of the leaders of the campus. The Brazilian, for his part, chose to wear the famous skull makeup that is usually used in another great traditional festival, that of the “Day of the Dead” in Mexico. “Sweet or mischievous?” He asked his more than 164 million followers next to a picture of his face

Marco Verratti it was also one of the most applauded of the night. His disguise couldn’t be understood without his wife by his side. The midfielder was disguised as Number 456, while the model Jessica Aidi He made it from the doll that appears in the first game of the Korean series “The Squid Game.”

The photos kept popping up throughout the night. In them you could see other protagonists such as Mauro Icardi, who came with his wife Wanda Nara in what was his first public appearance after all the controversy that was generated around both. Was also present Achraf Hakimi vampire dress and Leandro Paredes with his partner Camila Galante.

Among the images that went viral, in which it also appeared Rafinha Alcantara dressed as a Pope with a white robe and a very striking mask, Neither Lionel Messi nor his wife Antonela appeared Roccuzzo, who apparently would have preferred not to participate in the party on this occasion.}

KEEP READING

Annoyance at PSG due to Messi’s injury: “He spent more time in his team than in Paris”

Messi was replaced at halftime by Icardi: the image that worries PSG

The statistic that marks the start of Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 and has Paris Saint Germain on edge