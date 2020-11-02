‘Figuring out Options’ Sweeps Prizes at Mexico’s Morelia Film Festival

Fernanda Valadez’s function debut “Figuring out Options” (“Sin Señas Particulares”) has collected the 18th Morelia Int’l Film Festival’s Greatest Film Ojo prize in addition to Viewers Award and finest actress plaudit for its lead, Mercedes Hernandez.

In a spare and sparsely attended closing ceremony on Sunday night, Hernandez was amongst solely two winners who have been current to return on stage. A visibly moved Hernandez mentioned: “My son, when requested what I do, says I earn my residing by crying, most likely as a result of he has seen me act in performs or motion pictures.”

“Paradoxically, my character on this movie can’t cry as she has to comprise her rage, she has to persist in searching for her son… as there may be nothing worse for a mom than not realizing if her son is lifeless or alive.”

The topical drama, a couple of mom looking out desperately for her son who has vanished whereas trying to cross into the U.S., has snagged a clutch of awards on the pageant circuit since its world premiere at Sundance. There it took house the Viewers Award and Particular Jury Award for finest screenplay at the Utah pageant’s World Cinema Dramatic part in February. It additionally picked up prizes at Lima and at San Sebastian the place it received the Horizontes Award. It scooped the principle Movies in Progress prize when screening in post-production at San Sebastian final 12 months.

Morelia’s hybrid version ran for less than 5 days as an alternative of 10 as a result of restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic which noticed many festivals cancel this 12 months.

“This version has been probably the most troublesome to drag off,” mentioned pageant director Daniela Michel. “We began planning a hybrid model in March and it was fairly clear to me at the onset that we’d have to scale back our variety of days however not our help for Mexican filmmakers,” she asserted, including: “If 90 movies competed final 12 months, then we’d have the identical quantity this 12 months, that was our precedence.”

Whereas some movies have been screened beneath strict security protocols in cinema theaters, they have been additionally made out there on-line on Cinepolis Clic, Imcine’s FilminLatino and Canal 22. Festival President and Cinepolis CEO Alejandro Ramirez reported that shut to eight,000 folks noticed the movies in theaters whereas practically 54,000 seen the movies on-line in Mexico.

“We labored onerous to construct the technological help arm of the pageant which can serve us effectively for the years to return,” mentioned Michel. “It is going to turn into extra vital for festivals to have a digital element for individuals who can’t come to the pageant,” she noticed.

Out of the 729 initiatives submitted to the pageant, 24% have been by girls, Michel famous. Within the last collection of 90 movies, 38% have been from girls filmmakers.

The pageant’s trade part, Impulso Morelia, now in its sixth 12 months, noticed Teresa Camou trounce fellow contenders with three prizes, the Jose Maria Riba Cinepolis Distribution award and two others in variety from PR company Icunacury Acosta & Co and LatAm Cinema.

The highlights of this 12 months’s version included the presence of Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu at the inauguration, which opened with a screening of a remastered model of “Amores Perros,” his breakout movie that now marks its 20th anniversary.

“It was a movie that modified the historical past of Mexican cinema endlessly,” mentioned Michel who identified that the pageant was devoted to its late mentor and fixed good friend Jose Maria Riba, who headed Cannes Critics’ Week when he found Guillermo del Toro and Iñárritu. Morelia paid tribute to Riba in a particular ceremony hosted by filmmaker Lila Aviles.

Morelia additionally showcased some movies from Cannes Official Choice and Critics’ Week sidebar in its long-standing help of the pageant, which was pressured to cancel its version this 12 months. These included Suzanne Lindon’s “Spring Blossom” and “After Love” by Aleem Khan.

Different worldwide titles included “El Gran Fellove” by Matt Dillon, “Siberia” by Abel Ferrara and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand.

Michel Franco screened his Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize winner “New Order” at the pageant. He has launched it throughout Mexico regardless of the pandemic.

“Michel didn’t hesitate to launch his movie throughout this era to contribute to the reactivation of the movie trade,” a grateful Ramirez identified. “Final week it was the primary film in Mexico and it’s nonetheless scheduled to display in additional than a thousand theaters,” he added. Cinepolis has been regularly opening its cinemas in Mexico and world wide. They at the moment stay closed, nevertheless, in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Bahrain and Oman.

The pageant wrapped with David Pablo’s “El Baile de los 41,” penned by Monika Revilla, a couple of scandal that passed off in 1901 the place police raided a non-public house in Mexico Metropolis and uncovered a high-society get together of males in drag, together with the president’s son-in-law.

Tu’un Savi

Courtesy of Morelia Int’l Film Festival

Winners, 18th Morelia Worldwide Film Festival

Greatest Film

“Figuring out Options,” Fernanda Valadez

Greatest Director

Nicolas Pereda, “Fauna”

Greatest Actress

Mercedes Hernandez, “Figuring out Options”

Greatest Actor Martijn Kuiper, “Ricochet”

Particular Point out, Greatest Actor

Mario Palmerin, “Animo Juventud!”

Greatest Documentary

“Tu’un Savi,” Uriel Lopez España

Particular Point out, Documentary

“La Mami,” Laura Herrero Garvin

Viewers Award, Fiction

“Figuring out Options,” Fernanda Valadez

Documentary Viewers Award

“Las Flores de la Noche,” Eduardo Esquivel, Omar Robles

Greatest Michoacan Film

“Voces en la Línea,” Jessica Herreman

2020 Impulso Morelia Winners

Jose Maria Riba Cinepolis Distribution Award

“Cruz,” Teresa Camou

Churubusco Azteca Studios Award

“Los Amantes Se Despiden con la Mirada,” Rigoberto Perezcano

Splendor Omnia Studios Award

“Cartas a Distancia,” Juan Carlos Rulfo

Icunacury Acosta & Co Recognition

“Cruz,” Teresa Camou

LatAm Cinema.Com Recognition

“Cruz,” Teresa Camou