‘Figuring out Options’ Takes Top Prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

“Figuring out Options,” Fernanda Valadez’s searing abduction drama set alongside the U.S.-Mexico border, was awarded the Golden Alexander for finest characteristic movie at the 61st Thessaloniki Film Festival.

The awards have been introduced Monday at the conclusion of the Greek fest’s digital version, which ran Nov. 5-15. Valadez’s characteristic debut, which was a double award winner within the World Cinema dramatic competitors in Sundance, follows the extraordinary ordeal of a lady who units out in quest of her teenage son two months after he left their village to search out work within the U.S.

“In a merciless world of heartbreaks, tragedy and survival, a narrative of an surprising bond is born,” the worldwide jury mentioned in its resolution. “The movie stands as a reminder of the limitless house creative expression can take.”

Greek director Georgis Grigorakis took house the Silver Alexander Particular Jury Award for his characteristic debut, “Digger,” which premiered within the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama strand. The jury praised the movie’s “cinematic power” in telling a narrative that’s “so native and but so common.” “Digger” additionally acquired the worldwide competitors viewers award.

The Bronze Alexander Particular Jury Award for finest director went to Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid for “Shorta,” which the jury described as a “brisk and nerve-wracking thriller [that] couldn’t be extra related for our instances.” The movie premiered within the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week sidebar.

The award for finest actress went to Joanna Scanlan, for her efficiency in Aleem Khan’s Cannes Critics’ Week title “After Love.” Aris Servetalis was named finest actor for his function in “Apples,” the directorial debut of Greek helmer Christos Nikou, which opened the Horizons part in Venice. One other Horizons participant, “Evening of the Kings,” by Ivorian helmer Philippe Lacôte, received the award for finest creative achievement.

The competition’s Meet the Neighbors competitors, which screens first or second options from administrators within the wider area of Southeast Europe, the Japanese Mediterranean, and the Center East, handed its Golden Alexander to “200 Meters,” Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’s portrait of the absurdity of on a regular basis life alongside the border wall separating Israel from the West Financial institution. The movie debuted as a part of the Venice Days competitors at the Venice Film Festival, the place it received the BNL Folks’s Alternative Viewers Award. Nayfeh additionally received the Bronze Alexander Particular Jury Award for finest director.

Nora Martyrosian scooped the Silver Alexander Particular Jury Award for her Cannes 2020 choice “Ought to the Wind Drop.” The Meet the Neighbors jury additionally handed out Particular Jury Awards to “Spiral,” by director Cecília Felméri, and “Luxor,” by Zeina Durra. The sidebar’s viewers award went to Greek director Dimitris Koutsiabasakos, for his world premiere “Daniel ’16.”