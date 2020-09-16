“File Of Youth” Continues To Increase In Viewership Ratings

tvN’s “File of Youth” continues to report growing viewership scores.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the September 15 broadcast of the drama recorded 7.eight % viewership, for roughly a 0.6 level improve from its earlier episode and its highest scores but.

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” additionally recorded robust scores Tuesday, with averages of 4.5 and 5.6 %, only a 0.2 level lower from Monday’s episode, which was its private greatest.

In the meantime, MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love” recorded 0.2 % viewership, a 0.2 level lower from final week’s episode.

