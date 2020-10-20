“File Of Youth” Holds On To Ratings Lead As Other Dramas Stay Consistent

On October 19, the Monday-Tuesday evening dramas noticed their rankings keep in step with final week’s episodes.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the October 19 episode of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide rankings of three.9 and 5.6 p.c. That is related to final episode‘s rankings of 5.7 p.c.

On KBS, “Zombie Detective” recorded rankings of two.4 and three.1 p.c. The drama set a private finest final episode with 3.7 p.c.

On JTBC, “18 Once more” garnered common nationwide rankings of three.117 p.c, similar to final episode’s ranking of three.157 p.c.

On MBN, “My Harmful Spouse” recorded rankings of two.783 p.c, a slight dip from final week’s private finest of three.053 p.c.

In the meantime, “File of Youth” continued to remain within the lead with common nationwide rankings of seven.760 p.c, much like final episode’s 7.798 p.c.

