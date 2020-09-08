“File Of Youth” Shares 4 Points To Look Out For In Upcoming Premiere

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “File of Youth” is gearing up for its premiere!

“File of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle to attain their goals and discover love amidst the tough realities of life within the modeling business. Park Bo Gum stars as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and mannequin. Park So Dam performs Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring make-up artist, and Byun Woo Seok performs Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin who desires to attain success on his personal phrases.

Under are just a few causes to look ahead to the upcoming drama!

The synergy between Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok

Already, viewers are curious to see how Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok will painting the three principal characters. On his upcoming challenge, Park Bo Gum expressed his hopes that viewers will be capable of relate to the reasonable points portrayed within the drama. The actor additionally revealed that he tried very arduous to painting an odd younger man in his 20s making an attempt to attain his objective, elevating anticipation for the way his character will tackle the problem of strolling his personal path. Park So Dam’s character Ahn Jung Ha may also showcase quite a lot of sides as an bold younger girl and Sa Hye Joon’s fan, and Byun Woo Seok’s character Gained Hae Hyo will attempt to be acknowledged for his personal deserves fairly than his household’s background. The tales that these three younger adults will painting as they chase after their goals might be thrilling factors to anticipate within the upcoming drama.

The mixture of director Ahn Gil Ho and scriptwriter Ha Myung Hee

Director Ahn Gil Ho, who labored on “Forest of Secrets and techniques” (“Stranger”), “Recollections of the Alhambra,” and “Watcher,” shared, “It is a story of youth of their 20s who’re critically considering about their goals. In addition to their perspective on goals and love and the households who assist them, the drama handles varied matters that embody completely different generations.” The story might be written by scriptwriter Ha Myung Hee, who wrote “Medical doctors” and “Temperature of Love.” Identified for including a sensible perspective to a heat and emotional story, scriptwriter Ha Myung Hee shared, “Relatively than a narrative concerning the difficulties of actuality youth face, it’s a narrative of them overcoming and profitable.”

A narrative of supportive households

The drama may also painting the tales of households who assist the expansion of the younger adults in their very own methods. Ha Hee Ra and Shin Ae Ra will every respectively tackle the roles of Han Ae Sook and Kim Yi Younger, two moms with vastly completely different backgrounds and values. Viewers are curious to see the completely different strategies of affection and assist the moms will present their sons who share the identical dream. Moreover, Han Jin Hee will tackle the function of Sa Hye Joon’s grandfather Sa Min Ki, who will showcase a heartwarming and refreshing chemistry with Sa Hye Joon. Park Soo Younger will play Sa Hye Joon’s reasonable father Sa Younger Nam, and Web optimization Sang Gained will play Gained Hae Hyo’s father Gained Tae Kyung. Lastly, Lee Jae Gained will play Sa Hye Joon’s individualistic older brother Sa Kyung Joon, and Jo Yoo Jung will play Gained Hae Hyo’s clever youthful sister Gained Hae Na.

Gifted solid and particular cameos

The primary characters within the story will develop as they encounter many alternative folks of their lives. Some will assist them, whereas others will assist them get up to a bitter actuality. The synergy of the gifted actors who will ship laughter and relatable tales to the viewers can also be one other level to look out for within the drama. Shin Dong Mi will star as Sa Hye Joon’s passionate rookie supervisor Lee Min Jae, Lee Seung Joon will play dressmaker Charlie Jung who cherishes Sa Hye Joon, and Lee Chang Hoon will play the mannequin company CEO Lee Tae Soo. Kwon Soo Hyuk will add to the youthful vitality by enjoying Sa Hye Joon and Gained Hae Hyo’s buddy Kim Jin Woo who goals of changing into a photographer. The solid additionally consists of the distinctive and gifted actors Jung Min Sung, Yang So Min, Jo Ji Seung, Lim Ki Hong, Park Sae Hyun, and extra. Moreover, the drama may also characteristic particular appearances from Web optimization Hyun Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Seol In Ah, and Kim Gun Woo.

“File of Youth” premieres on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

