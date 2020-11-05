Filipino Media Network ABS-CBN Relaunches Content Brand myx

Filipino media community ABS-CBN International introduced the relaunch of its life-style content material model Myx.

The relaunch will place it as a trendsetting model with new reveals and expanded digital distribution. The transfer hopes to mirror the shifting wants of Filipino People.

“We’re thrilled to convey thrilling new content material and digital experiences to the practically 110 million Filipinos within the Philippines and the ten million Filipinos all over the world who demand a premium, high quality leisure,” says Jun Del Rosario, ABS-CBN International Head of North America. “Myx permits us to be extra revolutionary as an organization and to serve the discerning wants of our viewers extra instantly. Wherever they’re, we might be too.”

Initially launched in 2007, Myx is distributed in 20 million houses by way of cable and satellite tv for pc and has garnered three million month-to-month listeners on its radio station.

The brand new Myx launch marks ABS-CBN’s continued funding in and dedication to offering digital content material to the worldwide diaspora of Filipinos. This relaunch marks new digital platforms resembling Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, and Kumu. Myx can also be the primary Filipino American storefront on Amazon Prime Video.

Myx reveals have beforehand featured celebrities resembling Darren Criss, Jo Koy, H.E.R, Saweetie, and Bruno Mars, together with rising Filipino expertise resembling Kiana V. and Inigo Pascual.

Among the many new reveals slated are:

“TAYO Information,” a brand new digital information model powered by ABS-CBN Worldwide that presents contemporary and uplifting storytelling aimed for younger viewers.

“The Crossover” highlights the journey of standard artists crossing over to new, worldwide markets for the primary time resembling Inigo Pascual.

“My Motto,” a behind the scenes take a look at the mottos in lifetime of doers, go-getters, trendsetters and artists.

And “myxTAPE,” a music present that enables viewers to expertise their favourite artists in live performance reside or nearly as they carry out their hits, new music and favourite covers throughout the globe.

“Asian People lead in digital content material consumption in the USA and over-index in streaming service subscriptions,” says Jeremiah Abraham, Founder and CEO of Large Communications. “Provided that Filipinos are the third-largest Asian American inhabitants and rising, ABS-CBN International is strategically positioned to be on the forefront of this vital and influential shopper group.”