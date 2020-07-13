Film About Police Violence ‘The Monopoly of Violence’ Kicks Off Sales – Variety

The Bureau Sales has launched gross sales on documentary “The Monopoly of Violence,” David Dufresne’s well timed examination of police violence. The movie was chosen not too long ago by Cannes’ parallel part Administrators’ Fortnight.

Filmcoopi has picked up rights to the movie in Switzerland, and O Brother has acquired rights for Benelux. Jour De Fête will launch the movie in France on the finish of September.

Within the movie, Dufresne seems to be at how “as anger and resentment develop within the face of social inequalities, many citizen-led protests are being repressed with an ever-increasing violence,” in accordance with an announcement. The movie “gathers a panel of residents to query, trade and confront their views on the social order, and the legitimacy of the use of power by the state.”

Dufresne stated: “All nations world wide are confronted with police violence. For democracies, it has turn out to be an important concern for their very own survival.”

The movie seems to be at social scientist Max Weber’s assertion that “the state claims the monopoly of reliable violence.” It questions definitions of “state” and “reliable violence,” and asks who ought to regulate this monopoly.

Yves Blosche at Filmcoopi stated the movie “questions how we deal with one another as human beings.” It makes use of for instance police violence in opposition to the Yellow Vest motion in France, he stated, “however it may have been a motion in Switzerland or wherever else on this planet. It treats the subject of violence with out easy stereotyping or pointing fingers, however with a holistic view on the subject. There’s a robust message to it and you will need to share it with the general public.”

O Brother’s Thomas Verkaeren stated: “Within the present worldwide context, police brutality is sadly too current within the information not solely in France however overseas. Belgium and The Netherlands will not be neglected. Regrettably, the movie seems to be very a lot common.”

Dufresne, a former reporter with French newspaper Libération, contributed to Mediapart, an internet site specializing in investigative journalism. Over the previous decade, he has created a number of on-line documentary tasks, on the crossroads of journalism and cinema, most notably “Jail Valley” and “Fort McMoney.” His ebook “Dernière Sommation,” impressed by his expertise investigating state violence, was a best-seller.

“The Monopoly of Violence” is produced by Bertrand Faivre at Le Bureau.