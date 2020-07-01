Film Academy Invites 819 New Members, 45 Percent Are Women – Variety

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences has invited 819 artists and executives to hitch the group in 2020.

In doing so, the Academy continues its work on diversifying its ranks. If all 819 invitees settle for their invites (which might deliver its complete membership to 9,412), 45% of the brand new members will probably be ladies and 36% are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities. Worldwide make-up is 49% from 68 nations.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow vacationers within the movement image arts and sciences. We’ve at all times embraced extraordinary expertise that displays the wealthy 123 of our world movie neighborhood, and by no means extra so than now,” stated Academy president David Rubin stated in a press release.

In 2016, as a part of its A2020 initiative, the Academy promised to a minimum of double the variety of ladies and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by this 12 months. “By way of devoted and intentional work by the Board of Governors and members on the department govt committees, the Academy has surpassed each these objectives,” the group stated.

Branches that invited extra ladies than males embody, actors, casting administrators, costume designers, documentary, executives, make-up artists and hairstylists and advertising and public relations.

Branches that invited nearly all of their candidates from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities are actors, casting administrators, administrators, music and producers.

The vast majority of candidates from worldwide areas have been invited by actors, casting administrators, cinematographers, costume designers, administrators, documentary, movie editors, make-up artists and hairstylists, music, producers, quick movies & function animation, visible results and writers.

The variety of ladies members has doubled from 1,446 in 2015 to three,179 in 2020. In that very same time interval, the variety of members from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities has tripled from 554 to 1,787.

Subsequent on the Academy’s agenda is Aperture 2025 to advance inclusion and illustration in membership and the movie neighborhood.

“We take nice delight within the strides we have now made in exceeding our preliminary inclusion objectives set again in 2016, however acknowledge the street forward is an extended one,” Academy CEO Daybreak Hudson stated in a press release. “We’re dedicated to staying the course. I can not give sufficient because of all our members and workers who labored on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Muñoz, for her management and fervour in guiding us by up to now and serving to to set the trail going ahead. We sit up for persevering with to foster and Academy that displays the world round us in our membership, our packages, our new museum, and in our awards.”

The 2020 invitees are:

Actors

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell,” “Loopy Wealthy Asians”

Zazie Beetz – “Joker,” “Excessive Flying Chicken”

Alia Bhatt – “Gully Boy,” “Raazi”

Bobby Cannavale – “The Irishman,” “The Station Agent”

Choi Woo-Shik – “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury”

Zendaya Coleman – “Spider-Man: Removed from House,” “The Best Showman”

Tyne Daly – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Mackenzie Davis – “Terminator: Darkish Destiny,” “Tully”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Booksmart,” “Detroit”

Cynthia Erivo* – “Harriet,” “Widows”

Pierfrancesco Favino – “The Traitor,” “Rush”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart,” “Woman Chicken”

Zack Gottsagen – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

David Gyasi – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Interstellar”

Adèle Haenel – “Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – “Waves,” “Luce”

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Road Might Discuss,” “Widows”

Huang Jue – “Lengthy Day’s Journey into Evening,” “The Woman within the Portrait”

Jang Hye-Jin – “Parasite,” “Poetry”

Jo Yeo-Jeong – “Parasite,” “The Goal”

Udo Kier – “The Painted Chicken,” “Shadow of the Vampire”

Lee Jung-Eun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Eva Longoria – “Overboard,” “Harsh Occasions”

Natasha Lyonne – “Honey Boy,” “American Pie”

Tzi Ma – “The Farewell,” “Arrival”

George MacKay – “1917,” “Captain Incredible”

Tim McGraw – “Nation Robust,” “The Blind Facet”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Depart No Hint”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Prepared Participant One,” “Animal Kingdom”

Rob Morgan – “Simply Mercy,” “Mudbound”

Niecy Nash – “Downsizing,” “Selma”

Genevieve Nnaji – “Lionheart,” “Highway to Yesterday”

Park So-Dam – “Parasite,” “The Monks”

Teyonah Parris – “If Beale Road Might Discuss,” “Chi-Raq”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women,” “Woman Macbeth”

Hrithik Roshan – “Tremendous 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar”

James Saito – “All the time Be My Possibly,” “Massive Eyes”

Alexander Siddig – “Cairo Time,” “Syriana”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Knives Out,” “Sorry to Trouble You”

Yul Vazquez – “Gringo,” “Final Flag Flying”

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Monsters and Males”

Olivia Wilde – “Meadowland,” “Rush”

Constance Wu – “Hustlers,” “Loopy Wealthy Asians”

Wu Jing – “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior”

Zhao Tao – “Ash Is Purest White,” “Mountains Could Depart”

Casting Administrators

Orit Azoulay – “The Kindergarten Trainer,” “The Band’s Go to”

Libia Batista – “Eres Tú Papá?,” “Viva”

Javier Braier – “The Two Popes,” “Wild Tales”

Anja Dihrberg – “A Hidden Life,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Leïla Fournier – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Japanese Boys”

Timka Grin – “With Mother,” “Within the Land of Blood and Honey”

Des Hamilton – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Melancholia”

Carla Hool – “A Higher Life,” “Sin Nombre”

Camilla-Valentine Isola – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “Goya’s Ghosts”

Tess Joseph – “Aladdin,” “Lion”

Julia Kim – “The Final Black Man in San Francisco,” “Starlet”

Eva Leira – “Ache and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Kirsty McGregor – “Lion,” “Animal Kingdom”

Yesi Ramirez – “The Hate U Give,” “Moonlight”

Yolanda Serrano – “Ache and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Nandini Shrikent – “Gully Boy,” “Lifetime of Pi”

Magdalena Szwarcbart – “Chilly Conflict,” “Schindler’s Record”

Toshie Tabata – “Shoplifters,” “Tokyo Tribe”

Sarah Teper – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Japanese Boys”

Hila Yuval – “A Story of Love and Darkness,” “Beaufort”

Cinematographers

Todd Banhazl – “Blow the Man Down,” “Hustlers”

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Nicola Daley – “Pin Cushion,” “I Am a Lady”

Óscar Faura – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Imitation Recreation”

Takeshi Hamada – “Sakura Guardian within the North,” “Departures”

Chayse Irvin – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Hannah”

Ron Johanson – “Freedom,” “The Lady Inside”

Polly Morgan – “Lucy within the Sky,” “The Reality about Emanuel”

Trent Opaloch – “Avengers: Endgame,” “District 9”

Larkin Seiple – “Luce,” “Kin”

Ken Seng – “Terminator: Darkish Destiny,” “Deadpool”

Vladimír Smutný – “The Painted Chicken,” “Kolya”

Jörg Widmer – “A Hidden Life,” “Pina”

Jasper Wolf – “Intuition,” “Monos”

Katsumi Yanagijima – “Battle Royale,” “Pricey Physician”

Costume Designers

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Dogman,” “Story of Tales”

Choi Seyeon – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Lisy Christl – “White Home Down,” “Nameless”

Caroline De Vivaise – “Shadow of the Vampire,” “Germinal”

Nicoletta Ercole – “Letters to Juliet,” “Below the Tuscan Solar”

Catherine George – “Okja,” “Snowpiercer”

Danielle Hollowell – “Women Journey,” “Undercover Brother”

Neeta Lulla – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – “Love & Friendship,” “Turning into Jane”

Dayna Pink – “Bumblebee,” “Looking for a Pal for the Finish of the World”

Dorota Roqueplo – “Hiszpanka,” “The Mill and the Cross”

Judy Shrewsbury – “Excessive Life,” “Let the Sunshine In”

Amy Westcott – “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”

Denise Wingate – “Reside Free or Die Arduous,” “Wedding ceremony Crashers”

Administrators

Ali Abbasi – “Border,” “Shelley”

Levan Akin – “And Then We Danced,” “The Circle”

Francesca Archibugi – “A Query of the Coronary heart,” “Tomorrow”

Ari Aster – “Midsommar,” “Hereditary”

Icíar Bolláin – “Even the Rain,” “Take My Eyes”

Kat Candler – “Hellion,” “Leaping off Bridges”

Felipe Cazals – “El Año de la Peste,” “Canoa: A Shameful Reminiscence”

Cristina Comencini – “Latin Lover,” “Don’t Inform”

Sebastián Cordero – “Europa Report,” “Crónicas”

Terence Davies – “The Home of Mirth,” “The Lengthy Day Closes”

Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone,” “A Homosexual Lady in Damascus: The Amina Profile”

Mati Diop* – “Atlantics,” “A Thousand Suns”

Robert Eggers – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Luis Estrada – “The Excellent Dictatorship,” “Herod’s Legislation”

Sydney Freeland – “Deidra & Laney Rob a Prepare,” “Drunktown’s Best”

Bette Gordon – “Good-looking Harry,” “Variety”

Maggie Greenwald – “Sophie and the Rising Solar,” “The Ballad of Little Jo”

Megan Griffiths – “Sadie,” “The Evening Stalker”

Alma Har’el – “Honey Boy,” “Bombay Seashore”

Sterlin Harjo – “Mekko,” “Barking Water”

Kathleen Hepburn – “The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “By no means Regular, By no means Nonetheless”

Jan Komasa – “Corpus Christi,” “Warsaw ’44”

Tamara Kotevska* – “Honeyland”

Alejandro Landes – “Monos,” “Porfirio”

John H. Lee – “Operation Chromite,” “71: Into the Fireplace”

Ladj Ly* – “Les Misérables”

Victoria Mahoney – “Yelling to the Sky”

Samira Makhmalbaf – “At 5 within the Afternoon,” “The Apple”

Mai Masri – “3000 Nights,” “33 Days”

Akin Omotoso – “Vaya,” “Inform Me Candy One thing”

Matt Reeves – “Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”

Ljubo Stefanov* – “Honeyland”

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “ćəsnaʔəm, town earlier than town”

Maria Tognazzi – “Me, Myself & Her,” “A 5 Star Life”

Jorge Alí Triana – “Bolívar Soy Yo,” “A Time to Die”

Matthew Vaughn – “Kick-Ass,” “Layer Cake”

Lulu Wang* – “The Farewell,” “Posthumous”

Wash Westmoreland – “Nonetheless Alice,” “Quinceañperiod”

Andrés Wooden – “Araña,” “Violeta Went to Heaven”

Documentary

Shirley Abraham – “The Hour of Lynching,” “The Cinema Travellers”

Joelle Alexis – “The Inexperienced Prince,” “A Film Unfinished”

Cristina Amaral – “Um Filme de Verão (A Summer time Film),” “Individual”

Liran Atzmor – “King Bibi,” “The Legislation in These Components”

Violeta Ayala – “Cocaine Jail,” “The Bolivian Case”

Julia Bacha – “Naila and the Rebellion,” “Budrus”

Robert Bahar – “The Silence of Others,” “Made in L.A.”

Nels Bangerter – “Cameraperson,” “Let the Fireplace Burn”

Malek Bensmaïl – “The Battle of Algiers, a Film inside Historical past,” “La Chine Est Encore Loin (China Is Nonetheless Far)”

Sara Bernstein – “Rebuilding Paradise,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

Yael Bitton – “Advocate,” “Machines”

Garrett Bradley – “Time,” “Alone”

Salem Brahimi – “Abd El-Kader,” “Africa Is Again”

Vincent Carelli – “Martírio,” “Corumbiara: They Shoot Indians, Don’t They?”

Almudena Carracedo – “The Silence of Others,” “Made in L.A.”

Paola Castillo – “Past My Grandfather Allende,” “Genoveva”

Daniel Chalfen – “The Infiltrators,” “Silenced”

Chaowei Chang – “Chong Tian (The Rocking Sky),” “The Highway to Fame”

Lisa Kleiner Chanoff – “Life Overtakes Me,” “Watchers of the Sky”

Alison Chernick – “Itzhak,” “Matthew Barney: No Restraint”

Kasper Collin – “I Known as Him Morgan,” “My Identify Is Albert Ayler”

Inadelso Cossa – “A Reminiscence in Three Acts,” “Xilunguine, the Promised Land”

Laura Coxson – “The Proposal,” “Iris”

Maria Cuomo Cole – “Newtown,” “Dwelling for 32”

Emma Davie – “Turning into Animal,” “I Am Respiration”

Adam Del Deo – “Quincy,” “Each Little Step”

Whitney Dow – “When the Drum Is Beating,” “Two Cities of Jasper”

Kelly Duane de La Vega – “The Return,” “Higher This World”

Sandi Dubowski – “A Jihad for Love,” “Trembling earlier than G-d”

Carol Dysinger – “Studying to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Lady),” “Camp Victory,Afghanistan”

Paz Encina – “Reminiscence Workout routines,” “Paraguayan Hammock”

Ali Essafi – “Sheikhates Blues,” “Général, Nous Voilà!”

Ina Fichman – “The Oslo Diaries,” “The Wished 18”

David France – “The Demise and Lifetime of Marsha P. Johnson,” “Learn how to Survive a Plague”

Asako Fujioka – “Shukufuku (Blessed)”

Atanas Georgiev* – “Honeyland,” “Money & Marry”

Linda Goldstein Knowlton – “We Are the Radical Monarchs,” “Someplace Between”

Robert Greene – “Bisbee ’17,” “Kate Performs Christine”

Pernille Rose Grønkjær – “Trying to find Hedonia,” “The Monastery”

Tala Hadid – “Home within the Fields,” “Windsleepers”

Amelia Hapsari – “Rising in Silence,” “Combat like Ahok”

John Haptas – “Life Overtakes Me,” “Tokyo Waka”

Jessica Hargrave – “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “Good Ol’ Freda”

Monica Weston Hellström – “The Distant Barking of Canine,” “15 Min – The Bloodbath”

Sonja Henrici – “Donkeyote,” “I Am Respiration”

Jerry Henry – “Metropolis of Gold,” “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs” Alice Henty – “The Canine Doc,” “The Work”

Robin Hessman – “Easy as Water,” “My Perestroika”

Nishtha Jain – “Gulabi Gang,” “Lakshmi and Me”

Rachel Leah Jones – “Advocate,” “Gypsy Davy”

Gary Byung-Seok Kam – “Within the Absence,” “Planet of Snail”

Toni Kamau – “I Am Samuel,” “Softie”

Anne Köhncke – “Pervert Park,” “The Act of Killing”

Tamara Kotevska* – “Honeyland,” “Lake of Apples”

Hajooj Kuka – “Reside from Mogadishu,” “Beats of the Antonov”

Richard Ladkani – “Sea of Shadows,” “The Ivory Recreation”

Véronique Lagoarde-Séreceived – “Amal,” “5 Damaged Cameras”

Peter Lataster – “Miss Kiet’s Youngsters,” “Awake in a Dangerous Dream”

Petra Lataster-Czisch – “Miss Kiet’s Youngsters,” “Awake in a Dangerous Dream”

Erez Laufer – “Rabin in His Personal Phrases,” “One Day after Peace”

Monica Lazurean-Gorgan – “A Mere Breath,” “Chuck Norris vs. Communism”

Bo Li – “Our Time Machine,” “Plastic China”

Allyson Luchak – “This Is Not a Film,” “One Nation underneath Canine”

Amit Madheshiya – “The Hour of Lynching,” “The Cinema Travellers”

Vinnie Malhotra – “16 Photographs,” “Ivory Tower”

Jeffrey Malmberg – “Spettacolo,” “Marwencol”

Vitaly Mansky – “Putin’s Witnesses,” “Below the Solar”

Andrea Meditch – “Ernie & Joe: Disaster Cops,” “Grizzly Man”

Thomas G. Miller – “Restricted Partnership,” “One Dangerous Cat: The Reverend Albert Wagner Story” Todd Douglas Miller – “Apollo 11,” “Dinosaur 13”

Rima Mismar

Nicole Newnham – “Crip Camp,” “The Rape of Europa”

Bianca Oana – “Colectiv (Collective),” “Flip Off the Lights”

Jacki Ochs – “Out of My Head,” “Letters Not about Love”

Mariana Oliva – “The Fringe of Democracy,” “Piripkura”

Göran Hugo Olsson – “That Summer time,” “The Black Energy Mixtape 1967-1975”

Deborah Oppenheimer – “Foster,” “Into the Arms of Strangers: Tales of the Kindertransport” Iván Osnovikoff – “Los Reyes,” “La Muerte de Pinochet (The Demise of Pinochet)”

Tiago Pavan – “The Fringe of Democracy,” “Olmo and the Seagull”

Bettina Perut – “Los Reyes,” “La Muerte de Pinochet (The Demise of Pinochet)”

Nicolas Philibert – “To Be and to Have,” “Within the Land of the Deaf”

Diane Quon – “The Dilemma of Want,” “Minding the Hole”

Claudia Raschke – “RBG,” “Mad Scorching Ballroom”

Marina Razbezhkina – “Optical Axis,” “Winter, Go Away!”

Jeff Reichert – “American Manufacturing unit,” “Distant Space Medical”

Lisa Remington – “Foster,” “Feminists: What Had been They Pondering?”

Yoruba Richen – “The New Black,” “Promised Land”

Jihan Robinson – “Pahokee,” “Touring Whereas Black”

Marta Rodriguez – “Our Voice of Earth, Reminiscence and Future,” “Campesinos (Peasants)”

Erich Roland – “The Last Yr,” “Ready for “Superman””

Maureen A. Ryan – “1971,” “Wisconsin Demise Journey”

Sophie Sartain – “Seeing Allred,” “Blessed Is the Match: The Life and Demise of Hannah Senesh” Elhum Shakerifar – “Of Love & Legislation,” “Even After I Fall”

Karin Slater – “Sisters of the Wilderness,” “The That means of the Buffalo”

Jason Spingarn-Koff – “The White Helmets,” “Life 2.0”

Ljubo Stefanov* – “Honeyland,” “Lake of Apples”

Michèle Stephenson – “American Promise,” “Slaying Goliath”

David Tedeschi – “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” “George Harrison: Dwelling within the Materials World”

Douglas Tirola – “Bisbee ’17,” “Drunk Stoned Sensible Useless”

Mila Turajlic – “The Different Facet of All the things,” “Cinema Komunisto”

Noland Walker – “Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story,” “Citizen King”

Yvonne Welbon – “The New Black,” “Sisters in Cinema”

Chris White – “Midnight Traveler,” “Quest”

Yi Seung-Jun – “Within the Absence,” “Planet of Snail”

Donald Younger – “Daze of Justice,” “Jake Shimabukuro: Life on 4 Strings”

Miranda Yousef – “False impression,” “Troubadours”

Yolande Zauberman – “M,” “Labeled Folks”

Zhou Hao – “The Chinese language Mayor,” “Cotton”

Michel Zongo – “No Gold for Kalsaka,” “The Siren of Faso Fani”

Executives

Jillian Apfelbaum

Ozzie Areu

Tarak Ben Ammar

Mark Boxer

Ian Bricke

Agnes Chu

Ronni Coulter

Tonia Davis

Louisa Dent

Jeff Deutchman

Danielle Diego

Holly Edwards

Ellen Ruth Eliasoph

Elissa Federoff

Stacey Fong

Philip Goore

Elishia Holmes

Robin Jonas

Robert Warren Kessel

Jonathan Kier

Spencer Klein

Jean Labadie

Ashley Levinson Laura Lewis

Teresa Moneo

Dave Neustadter

Barbara Peiro

Chan Phung

Stephen R. Plum

Laurene Powell Jobs

Tom Prassis

Pamela Reynolds

Frank Rodriguez

Paul Martin Roeder

Eric Roth

Jennifer Salke

Ann Sarnoff

Teddy Schwarzman

Lori Silfen

Terry Steiner

Priya Swaminathan

Jeannine Tang

Gregg Taylor

Kevin Ulrich

Mimi Valdes

Krista Wegener

Erin Westerman

Danice Woodley

Tom Yoda

Film Editors

Catherine Apple – “Onward,” “Lodge Transylvania”

Andrew Chicken – “Within the Fade,” “The Fringe of Heaven”

Konstantin Bock – “Capernaum”

Andrew Buckland – “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Lady on the Prepare”

Francesca Calvelli – “The Traitor,” “No Man’s Land”

Alejandro Carrillo Penovi – “Heroic Losers,” “The Clan” Przemysław Chruścielewski – “Corpus Christi,” “The Final Household”

David Coulson – “The Zookeeper’s Spouse,” “Whale Rider”

Patrick Don Vito – “Three Christs,” “Inexperienced E book”

Tom Eagles – “Jojo Rabbit,” “What We Do within the Shadows”

Kayla M. Emter – “Hustlers,” “The Immigrant”

Louise Ford – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Madeleine Gavin – “Metropolis of Pleasure,” “What Maisie Knew”

Atanas Georgiev* – “Honeyland,” “These Are the Guidelines”

Jeff Groth – “Joker,” “Conflict Canine”

Nick Houy – “Little Women,” “Woman Chicken”

Carole Kravetz Aykanian – “Ghost World,” “Satan in a Blue Costume”

Julien Lacheray – “Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace,” “Girlhood”

Jennifer Lame – “Marriage Story,” “Manchester by the Sea”

Igor Litoninskiy – “Beanpole,” “Stalingrad”

Alex Marquez – “Snowden,” “Savages”

Benjamin Massoubre – “I Misplaced My Physique,” “The Massive Dangerous Fox & Different Tales”

Kelly Matsumoto – “Quick & Livid 6,” “The Mummy Returns”

Roberto Perpignani – “The Postman (Il Postino),” “The Evening of the Taking pictures Stars”

Fred Raskin – “As soon as upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Django Unchained”

David Ian Salter – “Discovering Nemo,” “Toy Story 2”

Tambet Tasuja – “Reality and Justice,” “Take It or Depart It”

Michael Taylor – “The Farewell,” “Love Is Unusual”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Make-up Artists and Hairstylists

Ma Kalaadevi Ananda – “A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood,” “12 Years a Slave”

Anji Bemben – “Overboard,” “Watchmen”

Gregory Funk – “As soon as upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “The Means Again”

Barrie Gower – “Rocketman,” “Mandela: Lengthy Stroll to Freedom”

Colleen LaBaff – “Iron Man 3,” “Hitchcock”

Marese Langan – “Emma,” “Belle”

Alberto Moccia – “Zama,” “The German Physician”

Greg Nelson – “Tropic Thunder,” “Dad”

Nina Paskowitz – “Jobs,” “Iron Man”

Mari Paz Robles – “I Dream in One other Language,” “Cantinflas”

David Ruiz Gameros – “Tear This Coronary heart Out,” “Amores Perros”

Tapio Salmi – “Rocketman,” “Chéri”

Susana Sánchez – “The Liberator,” “Goya’s Ghosts”

Esmé Sciaroni – “Like Loopy,” “Days and Clouds”

Brian Sipe – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Mike Smithson – “The Lone Ranger,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

Vera Steimberg – “Dolemite Is My Identify,” “Dreamgirls”

Debbie Zoller – “Pitch Excellent,” “I Coronary heart Huckabees”

Advertising and Public Relations

Christopher Albert

Jade Alex

Mia Ammer

Jon Anderson

Shani Ankori

Amy Astley

Karen Barragan

Emily Bear

Maggie Begley

Brooke Blumberg

Meghann Burns

Sheri Callan

Inma Carbajal-Fogel

Mark Carroll

Emmanuelle Castro

Candice Chen

Tom Chen

Staci R. Collins Jackson

Ray Costa

Arnaldo D’Alfonso

Maitena de Amorrortu

Sylvia Desrochers

Clay Dollarhide

Peter Dunne

Laura Dyer

Ekta Farrar

Liza Burnett Fefferman

Michael Fisk

Dana Flowers

Venus Fong

Fernando Garcia

Rona Ok. Geller

Scott Goldman

Amy Gray

Harlan Gulko

Yuka Hoshino

Stephen Huvane

Lana Iny

Allison Jackson

Claudia Kalindjian

Teni Karapetian

Craig Karpel

Joshua Kornblit

Nancy Lan

Elaine Christine LaZelle

Maxine Leonard

Alan Lobel

Weelin Loh

Liz Mahoney

Miguel Mallet

Carol Marshall

Charles McDonald

Michael McIntyre

Olivier Mouroux

Charlie Olsky

Julia Pacetti

Tom Parker

Spencer Peeples

Rose Zello Phillips

Chris Regan

Rene Ridinger

Mary Goss Robino

Samantha Rosenberg

Dustin M. Sandoval

Heather Ann Secrist

Adam J. Segal

Susie Shen

Amanda Pleasure Sherwin Jamie Shor

Gina Soliz

Gordon Spragg

Patrick Starr

Ken Sunshine

Rachel Tash

Albert Tello

Keleigh Thomas Morgan

Kyle David Thorpe

Claudia Tomassini

Adriana Trautman

Jayne Trotman

Beatrice Wachsberger

Marcos Waltenberg

Joe Wees

Marla Weinstein

Kimberly Wire

Damon Wolf

Judy Woloshen

Anne Yoo

Ramzy Zeidan

Flora Zhao

Music

Clinton Bennett – “After,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Tamar-Kali Brown – “The Final Factor He Wished,” “Mudbound” Joshuah

Brian Campbell – “Harriet”

Chanda Dancy – “After We Depart,” “All the things earlier than Us”

Nainita Desai – “The Purpose I Bounce,” “For Sama”

Arhynn Descy – “Eye for an Eye,” “50 Kisses”

Bryce Dessner – “Irresistible,” “The Two Popes”

Cynthia Erivo* – “Harriet”

Ilan Eshkeri – “Stardust,” “Layer Cake”

Robert Andre Glasper – “The {Photograph},” “Mr. Soul!”

Katie Greathouse – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s Finish”

Andrea Guerra – “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Lodge Rwanda”

Tom Howe – “A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon,” “Charming”

Chad Hugo – “The Black Godfather,” “Hidden Figures”

Devonté “Blood Orange” Hynes – “Queen & Slim,” “Fifty Shades of Gray”

Jung Jae-Il – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Peter Kam – “Dragon,” “The Warlords”

Lele Marchitelli – “Loro 1,” “The Nice Magnificence”

Cyril Paul Henri Morin – “Zaytoun,” “Samsara”

Khaled Mouzanar – “Capernaum,” “The place Do We Go Now?”

Larry Mullen Jr. – “Mandela: Lengthy Stroll to Freedom,” “Man on the Prepare”

Blake Neely – “Assassins,” “Life as We Know It”

Roger Neill – “20th Century Women,” “Rookies”

Michael Nyman – “Gattaca,” “The Piano”

Sattar Oraki – “The Salesman,” “Give Again”

Michiru Oshima – “Reminiscences of Tomorrow,” “Misplaced Paradise”

Park Inyoung – “Pieta,” “Poongsan”

Max Richter – “Advert Astra,” “Waltz with Bashir”

Patrice Rushen – “Males in Black,” “Indecent Proposal”

Jeff Russo – “Lucy within the Sky,” “Hondros”

Arturo Sandoval – “Richard Jewell,” “The Mule”

Anton Sanko – “Fractured,” “Ouija”

Jermain Stegall – “Proximity,” “Jamesy Boy”

Bernie Taupin – “Rocketman,” “Brokeback Mountain”

Producers

Zeynep Özbatur Atakan – “The Wild Pear Tree,” “Winter Sleep”

Toufik Ayadi – “Les Misérables,” “Château”

Christophe Barral – “Les Misérables,” “Château”

Sam Bisbee – “The Hero,” “Different Folks”

Edher Campos – “Sonora, the Satan’s Freeway,” “The Golden Dream”

Nicolas Celis – “Roma,” “Tempestad”

Bénédicte Couvreur – “Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace,” “Girlhood”

Jessica Elbaum – “Hustlers,” “Booksmart”

Elda Ferri – “The Soul Keeper,” “Life Is Lovely”

Brad Corwin Fuller – “A Quiet Place,” “The Purge”

Alex Garcia – “Kong: Cranium Island,” “Desierto”

Anna Gerb – “A Most Violent Yr,” “All Is Misplaced”

Rana Pleasure Glickman – “God Mentioned Ha!,” “Full Tilt Boogie”

Jared Ian Goldman – “Ingrid Goes West,” “Wilson” Pippa Harris – “1917,” “Blood”

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones – “Honey Boy,” “Midnight Particular”

Kwak Sin-Ae – “Parasite,” “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned”

Enrique López Lavigne – “The Inconceivable,” “Intercourse and Lucia”

Álvaro Longoria – “Everyone Is aware of,” “Discovering Altamira”

Mónica Lozano – “I Dream in One other Language,” “Directions Not Included”

Gabriela Maire – “Las Niñas Bien (The Good Women),” “La Caridad (Charity)”

Luis Manso – “Champions,” “Binta and the Nice Thought”

Shannon McIntosh – “As soon as upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “The Hateful Eight”

Andrew Miano – “The Farewell,” “A Single Man”

Tim Moore – “Richard Jewell,” “Sully”

Matías Mosteirin – “The Clan,” “Wild Tales”

Ryan Murphy – “A Secret Love,” “Operating with Scissors”

Carthew Neal – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Tommy Oliver – “The Excellent Man,” “Kinyarwanda”

Clark Peterson – “Rampart,” “Monster”

Gabriela Rodríguez – “Roma,” “Gravity”

Rosalie Swedlin – “The Spouse,” “Laggies”

Mar Targarona – “Secuestro (Boy Lacking),” “The Orphanage”

Luis Urbano – “Letters from Conflict,” “Tabu”

Alicia Van Couvering – “Cop Automotive,” “Tiny Furnishings”

Faye Ward – “Wild Rose,” “Stan & Ollie”

Chelsea Winstanley – “Jojo Rabbit,” “What We Do within the Shadows”

Ryan Zacarias – “The Mountain,” “Mediterranea”

Manufacturing Design

Andrew Baseman – “Loopy Wealthy Asians,” “Eat Pray Love”

Markus Bensch – “The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay – Half 2,” “V for Vendetta”

Livia Borgonogni – “Spider-Man: Removed from House,” “La Stoffa dei Sogni”

Sandra Cabriada – “Directions Not Included,” “The Mexican”

Andrew Max Cahn – “Up within the Air,” “The Hangover”

S. Todd Christensen – “Sicario,” “Moneyball”

Paola Comencini – “Io Sono Tempesta,” “Don’t Inform”

Alex DiGerlando – “The Useless Don’t Die,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Robert Foulkes – “Ford v Ferrari,” “La La Land”

Elli Griff – “Ghost within the Shell,” “Fringe of Tomorrow”

Darryl Henley – “Aquaman,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Molly Hughes – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 2,” “Conflict Horse”

Kevin Kavanaugh – “Solely the Courageous,” “The Darkish Knight Rises”

Noah Klocek – “Onward,” “The Good Dinosaur”

Jamie Lapsley – “Tommy’s Honour,” “Kill Command”

Estefanía Larraín – “A Incredible Lady,” “Neruda”

Harriet Lawrence – “Overlord,” “Suffragette”

Alan Lee – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Lord of the Rings: The TwoTowers”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Wing Lee – “The First Purge,” “Stoker”

Barbara Ling – “As soon as upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes”

Jim Magdaleno – “First Man,” “Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes”

Margaret (Peg) McClellan – “Brokedown Palace,” “Depart It to Beaver”

Akin McKenzie – “Wildlife,” “Aftermath”

Robin Miller – “Gemini Man,” “Spider-Man”

Phil Norwood – “The Lion King,” “Baywatch”

Harry Otto – “Star Trek Past,” “American Sniper”

Missy E. Parker – “Hidden Figures,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Hope Parrish – “X-Males: First Class,” “The Internet”

Jay Pelissier – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Destiny of the Livid”

Janice Polley – “Blackhat,” “Collateral”

Anna Rackard – “Haywire,” “Ondine”

Michèle St-Arnaud – “Arrival,” “X-Males: Days of Future Previous”

Lee Sandales – “1917,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Bob Shaw – “The Irishman,” “The Wolf of Wall Road”

Mark Tildesley – “Excessive-Rise,” “Sunshine”

Ra Vincent – “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Hobbit: An Surprising Journey”

Peter Walpole – “Cloud Atlas,” “V for Vendetta”

Peter Wenham – “Inferno,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Jeremy Woolsey – “Hidden Figures,” “Pitch Excellent”

Quick Movies and Characteristic Animation

Frank E. Abney – “Incredibles 2,” “Coco”

Mounia Akl – “Submarine,” “Eva”

Dekel Berenson – “Anna,” “Ashmina”

Lorelay Bove – “Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Jamaal Bradley – “The Croods,” “Puss in Boots”

Colin Brady – “Everybody’s Hero,” “A Bug’s Life” Gary Bruins – “Inside Out,” “Up”

Matthew A. Cherry – “Hair Love,” “Ahead”

Sue-Ellen Chitunya – “Grandpa’s Fingers,” “Workforce Marilyn”

Jérémy Clapin* – “I Misplaced My Physique,” “Palmipédarium”

Bruno Collet – “Memorable,” “Son Indochine”

Josh Cooley – “Toy Story 4,” “Inside Out”

Emanuela Cozzi – “ParaNorman,” “The Prince of Egypt”

BJ Crawford – “The Peanuts Film,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Philip Dale – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Everett Downing – “Hair Love,” “WALL-E”

Marc du Pontavice – “I Misplaced My Physique,” “Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Film”

Robert Ducey – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Sonya Dunn – “Finish of the World,” “The Bed room”

Fabian Erlinghauser – “Music of the Sea,” “The Secret of Kells”

Jean-Loup Felicioli – “Phantom Boy,” “A Cat in Paris”

Giovanna Ferrari – “The Breadwinner,” “Music of the Sea”

José David Figueroa García – “Perfidia,” “Ratitas”

Michael Ford – “The Offended Birds Film 2,” “Lodge Transylvania”

Alain Gagnol – “Phantom Boy,” “A Cat in Paris”

Maryann Garger – “Astro Boy,” “Flushed Away”

Axel Geddes – “Toy Story 4,” “Discovering Dory”

Delphine Girard – “A Sister,” “Caverne”

Philippe Gluckman – “Rise of the Guardians,” “Antz”

Ian Gooding – “Moana,” “The Princess and the Frog”

Oscar Grillo – “Monsters, Inc.,” “Monsieur Pett”

Otto Guerra – “Metropolis of Pirates,” “Wooden & Inventory: Sexo, Orégano e Rock’n’Roll”

Patrick Hanenberger – “Smallfoot,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Aaron Hartline – “Up,” “Robots”

Deborah Haywood – “Twinkle, Twinkle,” “Sis”

Sabine Heller – “The Peanuts Film,” “Rio”

Isabel Herguera – “Winter Love,” “Below the Pillow”

Lizzy Hobbs – “The Flounder,” “I’m OK”

Faren Humes – “Liberty,” “Our Rhineland”

Mino Jarjoura – “Saria,” “Asad”

Marcel Jean – “Sleeping Betty,” “La Pirouette”

Meryam Joobeur – “Brotherhood,” “Born within the Maelstrom”

Daria Kashcheeva – “Daughter,” “To Settle for”

Paul Kewley – “Early Man,” “Shaun the Sheep Film”

Anita Killi – “Offended Man,” “The Hedge of Thorns”

Sayoko Kinoshita – “A Little Journey,” “Pica Don”

Michelle Kranot – “Nothing Occurs,” “Hole Land”

Uri Kranot – “Nothing Occurs,” “Hole Land”

Ka’ramuu Kush – “Sundays at Midday,” “Salvation Highway”

Jean-François Le Corre – “Memorable,” “This Magnificent Cake!”

Hyun-min Lee – “Moana,” “Massive Hero 6”

Matt Lefebvre – “Saria,” “Asad”

Eric Leighton – “Coraline,” “The Nightmare earlier than Christmas”

Niki Lindroth von Bahr – “One thing to Keep in mind,” “The Burden”

Andy London – “I’m within the Temper for Demise,” “The Again Brace”

Summer time Pleasure Primary-Muñoz – “Don’t Say No,” “La Cerca”

Damien Megherbi – “Nefta Soccer Membership,” “Depraved Lady”

Deanna Morse – “Recipe for Birds,” “Whispers of the Prairie”

Bob Moyer – “Toy Story 4,” “Up”

Mark Nielsen – “Toy Story 4,” “Inside Out”

Wanjiru M. Njendu – “Boxed,” “The Dinner Visitor”

Justin Pechberty – “Nefta Soccer Membership,” “Depraved Lady”

Amy Pfaffinger – “Moana,” “Frozen”

Yves Piat – “Nefta Soccer Membership,” “Tempus Fugit”

Julia Pistor – “The SpongeBob SquarePants Film,” “Rugrats in Paris: The Film”

Charlotte Regan – “My Boy,” “Standby”

Milo Riccarand – “The Secret Lifetime of Pets,” “Despicable Me”

Stéphan Roelants – “The Breadwinner,” “Music of the Sea”

Kirsikka Saari – “After the Reunion,” “Do I Must Take Care of All the things?”

Ahmad Saleh – “Ayny,” “Maa Baa”

Dan Scanlon – “Onward,” “Monsters College”

Sheila Sofian – “Survivors,” “Secret Rage”

Jason Stalman – “Isle of Canine,” “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Colin Stimpson – “The Secret Lifetime of Pets,” “We’re Again! A Dinosaur’s Story”

Chris Sullivan – “Consuming Spirits,” “Ain’t Misbehavin!”

Amos Sussigan – “Swan Cake,” “Damaged Wing”

Michael J. Travers – “The Peanuts Film,” “Ice Age”

Saschka Unseld – “The Blue Umbrella,” “Toy Story 3”

Eric Wachtman – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Fusako Yusaki – “The Rose of the Winds,” “Winter Days”

Juan Pablo Zaramella – “Luminaris,” “The Glove”

Sound

Katia Boutin – “The Mustang,” “Elle”

James Boyle – “Fringe of Tomorrow,” “World Conflict Z”

Choi Tae Younger – “Parasite,” “The Host”

Cary Clark – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Lucy within the Sky”

Midge Costin – “Armageddon,” “Crimson Tide”

Martin Czembor – “First Reformed,” “Solace”

Evan Daum – “The Purge,” “World Conflict Z”

Adriano Di Lorenzo – “The Traitor,” “Nico, 1988”

Pavel Doreuli – “Stalingrad,” “A Good Day to Die Arduous”

Rana Eid – “Ismaii,” “Nuts”

Mattias Eklund – “Polar,” “The 100-Yr-Outdated Man Who Climbed out the Window andDisappeared”

David Esparza – “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”

Paula Fairfield – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Mom!”

David Lew Farmer – “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Ant-Man”

Robert Farr – “Peterloo,” “We Have to Speak about Kevin”

Julie Feiner – “The Revenant,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Cyril Holtz – “The Sisters Brothers,” “Elle”

Tateum Kohut – “Escape Room,” “Zombieland”

Frank Kruse – “Rush,” “Cloud Atlas”

Anne Le Campion – “Chant d’Hiver,” “The Ghost Author”

Dessie Markovsky – “Mr. Brooks,” “Bliss”

Invoice Meadows – “Star Trek Past,” “The Revenant”

Ryan Murphy – “Mad Max: Fury Highway,” “Godzilla”

Steven Robert Nelson – “Neighbors,” “American Historical past X”

Colin Nicolson – “Homicide on the Orient Categorical,” “T2 Trainspotting”

Stephen Peter Robinson – “Aquaman,” “The Revenant”

Warren Shaw – “Magnificence and the Beast,” “Tower Heist”

Steve Slanec – “Kong: Cranium Island,” “Discovering Dory”

Martin Steyer – “The Captain,” “Rush”

Donald Sylvester – “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Fault in Our Stars”

James M. Tanenbaum – “Avatar,” “Volcano”

Ian Tapp – “Annihilation,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Rachael Tate – “1917,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Gisle Tveito – “Utøya: July 22,” “Pressure Majeure”

Jean Umansky – “Incendies,” “Amélie”

Tony Volante – “Maintain the Darkish,” “Limitless”

Mandell Winter – “The Equalizer 2,” “The Magnificent Seven”

Frank Wolf – “Aladdin,” “Charlie’s Angels”

Visible Results

David Alexander – “Cliffs of Freedom,” “The Laundromat”

Jon Franklin Alexander – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Noah”

Vishal Anand – “Bharat,” “Conflict”

Berj Bannayan – “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Geostorm”

John Bell – “Rango,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Tami Carter – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Lucy”

Ahdee Chiu – “The Wandering Earth,” “The Final Stand”

Ryan Michael Church – “Transformers: The Final Knight,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Todd Constantine – “Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Ryan Cook dinner – “The Name of the Wild,” “Rampage”

Karin Margarete Cooper – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Kong: Cranium Island”

Dan Cox – “The A-Workforce,” “Gulliver’s Travels”

Nick Marc Epstein – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets” Leandro Estebecorena – “The Irishman,” “Kong: Cranium Island”

Luca Fascione – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Greg Fisher – “The Jungle E book,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Aaron Gilman – “Alpha,” “Pacific Rim Rebellion”

Stephane Grabli – “The Irishman,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Darin Grant – “The Lego Film 2: The Second Half,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Jeremy Hays – “The Name of the Wild,” “As soon as upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Sandeep Kamal – “Panipat,” “Jal”

Sidney Olivier Kombo-Kintombo – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Conflict for the Planet of the Apes” Hoiyue Harry Lam – “Halfway,” “The Wandering Earth”

Mårten Larsson – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Pixels”

Patrick Ledda – “Dumbo,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Inform No Tales”

Gong Myung Lee – “Triple Frontier,” “Deadpool 2”

Richard Little – “1917,” “The Jungle E book”

Doug Moore – “12 Robust,” “Ant-Man”

Elliot Newman – “The Lion King,” “The Jungle E book”

Artemis Oikonomopoulou – “Annihilation,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

Mihaela Orzea – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s Conflict”

Mike Anthony Perry – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Valerian and the Metropolis of a Thousand Planets”

Todd Sheridan Perry – “Black Panther,” “Physician Unusual”

Nick Rasmussen – “Prepared Participant One,” “Star Wars: The Final Jedi”

Marco Revelant – “Gemini Man,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the 5 Armies”

Jason Schugardt – “Clown,” “Within the Blood”

David Seager – “Aladdin,” “Terminator: Darkish Destiny”

Amy Shepard – “Taking part in with Fireplace,” “Physician Unusual”

Invoice Spitzak – “Abominable,” “Learn how to Prepare Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Olcun Tan – “Physician Sleep,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

Dmitry Tokoyakov – “Past the Edge,” “Livid”

James Tooley – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Leandro Visconti – “Lion’s Coronary heart,” “The Innocents”

Paige Warner – “Terminator: Darkish Destiny,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Inform No Tales” Matt Welford – “A Canine’s Means House,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Victor Wong – “The Founding of an Military,” “Rise of the Legend”

Max Wooden – “The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms,” “Suicide Squad”

Ged Wright – “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “22 July”

Writers

Narges Abyar – “Breath,” “Monitor 143”

Lucy Alibar – “Troop Zero,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

David Berenbaum – “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Elf”

Jez Butterworth – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Fringe of Tomorrow”

John-Henry Butterworth – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Fringe of Tomorrow”

Shane Carruth – “Upstream Coloration,” “Primer”

Jérémy Clapin* – “I Misplaced My Physique”

Sabrina Dhawan – “Kaminey,” “Monsoon Wedding ceremony”

Mati Diop* – “Atlantics,” “A Thousand Suns”

Susanna Fogel – “Booksmart,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

Michel Franco – “Continual,” “After Lucia”

Giordano Gederlini – “Les Misérables,” “The Invader”

Han Jin Gained – “Parasite”

Julia Hart – “Quick Coloration,” “Miss Stevens”

Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet,” “Ali”

Amy Bounce – “A Discipline in England,” “Sightseers”

Ladj Ly* – “Les Misérables”

Alexis Manenti – “Les Misérables”

Stella Meghie – “The {Photograph},” “Jean of the Joneses”

Najwa Najjar – “Between Heaven and Earth,” “Eyes of a Thief”

Tyler Nilson – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Mateusz Pacewicz – “Suicide Room: Hater,” “Corpus Christi”

Pamela Pettler – “Monster Home,” “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Michael Schwartz – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Lulu Wang* – “The Farewell,” “Posthumous”

Krysty Wilson-Cairns – “1917”

Wally Wolodarsky – “Trolls World Tour,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Members-at-Massive

Alan Selby Albert

Wade Allen

Hank Amos

Colin Russell Anderson

Pete Antico

Trevor Astbury

Alberto Barbera

Christina Bazdekis

Kyetay Beckner

Bonnie Bernstein

Bob Bowen

Joey Field

Troy Brown

Todd A. Bryant

Trey Cannon

Rocky Capella

Carlo Chatrian

Christina Chou

Carter Cohn

Eliza Coleman

John Cooper

John Copeman

Emerson Davis

Willem de Beukelaer

Jack Deutchman

Sandra Evers-Manly

Simon Faber

Roy Farfel

Shayne Fiske Goldner

Dominique Fouassier

Thierry Frémaux

Joe Gawler

Nick Gillard

Michelle Grady

Annemarie Griggs

Markus Gross

Invoice Hogan

Ashley Holland

Petra Holtorf-Stratton

Rowley Irlam

Ernest Jackson Julianne Jordan

Peter King

Henry Kingi Jr.

Adam Kirley

James Knight

Blair Kohan

Jessica Kovacevic Benjamin Kramer

V. Senthil Kumar

Paul A. Levin

Alexander LoVerde

Lap Van Luu

Jane Maguire

JJ Makaro

Arnon Manor

Chelsea McKinnies

Tricia Carol Miles

James Mockoski

Daniel Molina

Carlos Morales

Phil Neilson

Yasmine Pearl

Meyash Prabhu

Kate Richter

Sally Riley

Scott Rogers

Michael Scherer

Sarah Self

James Skotchdopole

Bec Smith

Michael Solinger

Ryan Stafford

Jessica Train

Julien Thuan

Jesse Torres

Tim Trella

Mark Vanselow

Rosalie Varda

William Washington

Talitha Watkins

Patricia Whitcher

Sally Baldwin Willcox

Michael Smart

Michelle Wright

Richard Wright

Daisy Wu

Jo Yao

Mira Yong

