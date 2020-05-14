Film and TV Production in Poland to Resume on May 18 – Variety

Poland’s authorities has given the greenlight for movie and TV manufacturing to resume on May 18 because it loosens restrictions in the battle in opposition to coronavirus.

The nation launched a 30% money rebate for manufacturing initially of final 12 months, and the Polish Film Institute and the Polish Film Fee have been wooing international producers to come to shoot their initiatives there. Within the first 12 months of the inducement 26 initiatives benefited from a complete fund of €12 million ($13 million).

Among the many initiatives that lately shot there are an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s thriller “The Woods,” produced by native manufacturing powerhouse ATM Grupa for Netflix, and “The Turncoat,” a World Warfare II miniseries directed by Florian Gallenberger, an Oscar winner for live-action brief.

Upcoming initiatives to be lensed in Poland embrace Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama “The Zone of Curiosity,” which is being co-produced and distributed in the U.S. by A24, and “Rhino,” a brand new film by Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was launched final 12 months after being imprisoned in Russia on trumped-up terrorism expenses.

In accordance to the rules for capturing in the post-COVID-19 interval, crew members may have to put on masks, and actors may have to social distance from the crew. There are additionally guidelines on the variety of folks allowed on set – relying on the character of the manufacturing, and clusters of crew are discouraged.