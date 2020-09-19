Film City in UP: UP Government announces, Film City to be built in these areas of the state, will get employment boost

Film City in UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that in the present circumstances, the country needs a good film city. The state is ready to take on this responsibility and an excellent film city will be made. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri in UP: Big decision of Yogi Government, Government post to be filled in 3 months, Joining letter will be available within 6 months

He said that the area of ​​Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be better for Film City. This film will provide a better alternative to the city filmmakers, as well as a very useful endeavor in terms of employment generation. In this connection, he directed to prepare an action plan as soon as possible with options for land.

According to a government statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the development works of Meerut division (Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr district) through video conference at his government residence on Friday evening.

Reviewing the status of construction of Kailash Mansarovar building, the Chief Minister instructed to start the construction work of the proposed center for training of people’s representatives in Ghaziabad soon.

Yogi said that the plan to develop Meerut and Ghaziabad as smart cities is important. It should be started quickly. While reviewing the status of the payment made to the sugarcane farmers, Yogi said that it should be ensured that the previous dues are paid before the new crushing season starts.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state government is building a network of expressways in the state. Reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, he directed that this work should be completed by December 2020.

He also said that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS Corridor) is a rail-based fast-paced, high-capacity, safe and convenient public transport project, which will cover the distance between the capital Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour. .