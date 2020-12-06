Film Clinic to Distribute Trio of Arabic Oscar Contenders Across MENA

Egypt’s Film Clinic, the outstanding indie shingle headed by Cairo Film Pageant president Mohammed Hefzy, has scored the uncommon distinction of being the Center East and North Africa area distributor of a trio of Arabic movies which can be within the operating for the 2021 Academy Award for Finest Worldwide Function Film.

Film Clinic, which since 2006 has been producing a variety of Arabic movie and TV fare – most lately Netflix Arabic Unique collection “Paranormal” – in 2016 branched out and launched Film Clinic Indie Distribution and since then has been regularly stepping up exercise.

Film Clinic’s distribution arm is now set to quickly launch “When We’re Born” by Egypt’s Tamer Ezzat; “200 Meters” by Palestinian/Jordanian auteur Ameen Nayfeh, which is representing Jordan; and “You Will Die at Twenty,” by Amjad Abu Alala, which marks Sudan’s first submission to the Oscars.

The titles are all current competition circuit standouts.

“200 Meters,” in regards to the absurdities of every day life for Palestinians dwelling within the Occupied Territories, lately launched from the independently run Venice Days part on the Venice Film Pageant, the place it received the BNL Folks’s Alternative Viewers Award and subsequently had its Arabic premiere on the El Gouna Film Pageant, the place the movie’s Palestinian producer Might Odeh picked up the Selection MENA Award.

“You Will Die at Twenty,” launched from Venice and Toronto in 2019 and received Venice’s Lion of the Future Award for finest first work throughout the Lido’s whole choice and the highest prize at Egypt’s El Gouna fest. “Boasting a terrific visible sensitivity, this uncommon movie from Sudan has a fable-like high quality in its depiction of an remoted village the place superstition constrains its folks,” wrote Selection critic Jay Weissberg in his evaluation.

“When We’re Born,” a social drama interweaving three storylines, laced with songs, one of which includes a newly married younger man who works as a male prostitute so as to accomplish his spouse’s dream of proudly owning their very own flat, scored two prizes on the Malmo Arab Film Pageant and likewise scooped 5 Cairo Film Society awards.

“We’re proud that the three movies have been chosen to symbolize their international locations on the Academy Awards,” Hefzy stated in an announcement, noting that Film Clinic got here on board these tasks as a companion from an early phases of manufacturing.