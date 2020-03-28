Film Comment Magazine to Go on Hiatus as Film at Lincoln Center Lays Off Half of Staff

Many corporations are being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Film at Lincoln Center is the newest group to have to lay off workers and pause some of their operations.

On Friday, govt director Lesli Klainberg launched a memo saying that the middle had to furlough or lay off about half of its 50-person full-time workers and all of its part-time workers. She added that the corporate will proceed to present medical insurance for the furloughed full-time staffers.

Moreover, the journal’s Might/June challenge will solely be launched digitally, slightly than in print. After that, the publication will likely be on an indefinite hiatus. On Twitter, the journal’s account stated, “We intention to be again delivering the most effective in movie criticism quickly.” The Film at Lincoln Center has revealed the cinema and humanities journal since 1962.

We’re seeing all of the love and suggestions tonight relating to Film Comment. The extraordinarily difficult instances attributable to the COVID-19 virus have led us to a couple of choices. The Might/June challenge of FC that we’re ending now will likely be distributed digitally, slightly than in print. (1/5) https://t.co/f0aQY20743 — Film Comment Magazine (@FilmComment) March 28, 2020

Film at Lincoln Center had already suspended its theater operations on March 12 due to suggestions from the Division of Well being and Facilities for Illness Management, however its programming had already been hit arduous. The Rendez-Vous with French Cinema and Mapping Bacurau occasions had been lower brief, and its New Administrators/New Movies sequence with the Museum of Fashionable Artwork was postponed. The middle’s annual Chaplin Awards Gala fundraiser has additionally been postponed to the autumn.