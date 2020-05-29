Film Constellation Boards Heist Film ‘Sky Excessive’ With Miguel Herran – Variety

London-based manufacturing and gross sales outfit Film Constellation has boarded the Spanish-language caper motion movie “Sky Excessive” (“Hasta El Cielo”), directed by Daniel Calparsoro (“To Steal From a Thief”).

The anticipated film is headlined by a powerful native solid, together with Miguel Herran, the up-and-coming star of “Cash Heist,” the Goya-winning actors Luis Tosar (“Cell 211”) and Carolina Yuste (“Carmen & Lola”).

“Sky Excessive” follows the journey of Angel, who leaves his poverty-stricken previous behind and meets the ravishing Estrella. Whereas preventing for Estrella’s affection, Angel swiftly strikes up the ranks in his new-found lifetime of crime and turns into the goal of a tireless police detective.

Film Constellation co-financed “Sky Excessive” and is dealing with world gross sales. The outfit will introduce the movie to patrons on the upcoming digital Cannes market in June.

Common, in the meantime, will give “Sky Excessive” a large launch in Spain on Aug. 28. “Sky Excessive” shall be a serious native launch in Spain, the place theaters will reopen subsequent month as in France following a three-month shutdown.

Herran posted the trailer on his Instagram account earlier at present and attracted nearly a million views in only a few hours. https://www.instagram.com/television/CAvq9xTIS3K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“The demand for escapism and leisure has by no means been extra current, with certainly one of most captive audiences we now have ever skilled as a media business,” mentioned Fabien Westerhoff, the founding father of Film Constellation.

“The mixture of Spain’s hottest younger actor in Miguel Herran reverse Luis Tosar commanding efficiency makes for an irresistible summer season hit,” added Westerhoff.

Borja Pena and Emma Lustres of Vaca Movies are producing, in affiliation with Playtime, with the participation of RTVE, TeleMadrid, Movistar, Canal Plus France, and the assist of ICAA.

Film Constellation’s present roster contains Nathalie Erika James’s Sundance and SXSW Midnight horror hit “Relic,” Tim Sutton’s Berlinale Encounters’ “Humorous Face,” Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance prize-winner “Farewell Amor,” and the highly-anticipated Bowie origin-story “Stardust,” headlined by Johnny Flynn. Film Constellation organized one of many first ever invite-only on-line premieres for “Stardust” after Tribeca canceled its bodily version in April.