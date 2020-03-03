Film Executive Chris Fenton Sets Memoir About Hollywood and China’s Lucrative Union

Chris Fenton, a longtime Hollywood government who witnessed and assisted within the beginning of the mega-rich marriage between Hollywood and China, is about to launch a tell-all e book in regards to the course of.

Fenton will publish the memoir “Feeding the Dragon: Contained in the Trillion Greenback Dilemma Going through Hollywood, the NBA, and American Enterprise,” at Simon & Schuster imprint Submit Hill Press. It’s anticipated on cabinets this July.

Fenton served because the president of DMG Leisure and common supervisor of DMG North America, a multi-billion-dollar international media firm headquartered in Beijing. He has produced or supervised twenty-one movies, grossing $2 billion in worldwide box-office.

At present the CEO of an outfit referred to as Media Capital Applied sciences, Fenton’s expertise goes past infrastructure and operations. He has hosted U.S. Congressional member delegations on diplomatic missions to China targeted on commerce, media, and funding. He’s a trustee of the U.S.-Asia Institute and serves on a number of firm boards.

The e book, devoted to his advisor and late Hollywood producer JC Spink, will survey the sophisticated reliance shared by American media and the booming Chinese language market. The e book rings particularly well timed because the unfold of coronavirus will end result within the lack of billions on the Chinese language field workplace, within the face of a turbulent commerce relationship between the mainland and the Trump administration.

“Fenton’s down-to-earth recounting of a headline-making journey. Finally, the intrepid exec builds a compelling case for the ability of ‘cultural diplomacy’: mutually-beneficial, smooth power-sharing exchanges as a greater manner ahead than the hardliner battle strains being drawn throughout Beijing, Washington, and Los Angeles,” blurbs Quick Firm contributor Jamie Bryan.

Fenton resides along with his spouse and two kids in Manhattan Seaside, Calif.