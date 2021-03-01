Film Factory Boards Carlos Vermut-Directed ‘Manticora’

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory has acquired world gross sales rights to “Mantícora” (Manticore), the fourth function from Carlos Vermut, whose second outing “Magical Lady” gained finest movie and director on the 2015 San Sebastian Competition, reinforcing his standing as a Spanish expertise on the rise.

“Mantícora” is produced by Aquí y Allí Movies (Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prix winner “Aqui y Allá,”), Bteam Prods (San Sebastian Golden Shell winner “Between Two Waters”) and Pablo Agüero’s French manufacturing label 77 Movies.

“We’re delighted to be again engaged on a venture by Carlos after the nice reception and recognition that ‘Quién te Cantará’ obtained. We’re satisfied that ‘Mantícora’ gained’t depart anybody detached both,” Canales mentioned to Selection.

Presently in pre-production, “Mantícora” follows Julian, a profitable online game designer tortured by a darkish secret. When Diana seems in his life, Julian will start to see an opportunity at happiness.

In response to Vermut, “Mantícora” dwells in the identical universe of on a regular basis terror as the remainder of his movies up to now. “‘Mantícora’ speaks of an actual monster, that which lives amongst us, one thing you may run into within the subway or within the bakery queue. It speaks of a monster’s want to like and to be cherished.” Vermut defined, including: “It’s a narrative about love and monsters in trendy instances.”

Carlos Vermut

Courtesy: Carlos Vermut

Much like the Egyptian Sphynx, the manticore is a Persian legendary creature typically represented with a human’s head and a lion’s physique.

Chosen as a expertise to trace by Selection in 2013, Pedro Almodóvar mentioned of Vermut’s “Magical Lady”: “It’s the nice revelation of Spanish cinema up to now this century.”

Pedro Hernández at Aquí y Allí described the “Mantícora”’ script as “impeccable and relentless. Producing an auteur like Carlos is all the time a pleasure, however producing this movie is an actual luxurious,” he mentioned.

A screenwriter in addition to a director, Vermut has additionally penned the script for “La Abuela” (the grandmother), the upcoming function from “(REC)” co-director Paco Plaza. Presently in post-production, the movie is produced by Enrique Lopez Lavigne’s Apache Movies in partnership with Atresmedia Cine and Sony Photos Worldwide Productions.

“Mantícora” is scheduled to in Could-July this 12 months. BTeam will deal with distribution in Spain.