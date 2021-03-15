Film Factory Takes Rodar y Rodar Thriller ‘Two,’ by Mar Targarona

One of many Spanish-speaking world’s greatest gross sales forces, Film Factory Leisure has swooped on gross sales rights to thriller “Two” (“Duo”), directed by Mar Targarona and the newest manufacturing from prime Spanish style auteur producer Rodar y Rodar.

Producer of two milestone titles of Spain’s style auteur scene – J.A Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and Guillem Morales’ “Julia’s Eyes,” Targarona has constructed her personal directorial profession on suspense thrillers that show surprising and unpredictable in tone and determination, reminiscent of 2016’s “Boy Lacking” and “The Photographer of Mauthausen” – half true-events impressed file, half edge-of-set leisure – specifically drawing sturdy notices. “Two” seems no exception. Its singular premise sees two strangers, a person and a girl of their 30s, get up in an unknown place, bare and glued to one another by their stomachs. They wrestle to grasp how and why they received there – changing into more and more terrified as they uncover clues and the reality emerges.

A suspense thriller, stated Targarona, “Two” additionally has dashes of horror and a contact humor, a “cocktail of feelings and sensations, generally contradictory, however hopefully fascinating as soon as they’re stirred up,” she added.

“Two” stars Marina Gatell, whose credit embody Agustín Villaronga’s “Born King” and Paul Morrison’s “Little Ashes,” and Pablo Derqui, greatest identified for “Julia’s Eyes” and Spanish TV sequence “Isabel.”

Film Factory bought Targarona’s “Boy Lacking” and “The Photographer of Mauthausen.”

“We’re delighted to as soon as once more accompany Rodar y Rodar and Mar Targarona on her new manufacturing. We firmly consider within the originality and enchantment of ‘Two.’ It would seduce and influence the viewer in equal components,” Film Factory’s Vicente Canales informed Selection.

The function is written by former Bigas Luna’s common scribe Cuca Canals and co-written by deputy Sitges fest director Mike Hostench and movie director Christian Molina (“Diary of a Nymphomaniac”).

“Two” was lensed by Rafa Lluch (Simon Model’s “Paraíso Journey”) and the soundtrack composed by Diego Navarro (David Xarach’ “Company Earth”). The function is prepared for launch.

In accordance with Targarona, “Two’s” shoot was memorable, partly because of COVID-19. “No person on the staff, not least the actors, was positive that we’d make it. A 3 week shoot in the midst of a pandemic,” she commented.

“How would the actors stroll collectively? Wouldn’t it be too humorous or awkward? Monotonous and boring? Obscene or disagreeable? And the VFX?” she requested. “I can now say,” she added, “that it proved thrilling.”

Targarona is at the moment in pre-production on her subsequent function as a director, “The Cuckoo”— a brand new thriller co-produced with Germany and written by Alfred Pérez Fargas and Roger Danés, (“The Photographer of Mauthausen”).

John Hopewell contributed to his article.