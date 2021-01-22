Film Independent Spirit Awards Date Moves to April 22

The Film Independent Spirit Awards has introduced it’s transferring its ceremony up by two days and can now happen on Thursday, April 22.

Historically, the occasion is held in the course of the day on the Saturday earlier than the Oscars, and it’s sometimes hosted from Santa Monica seashore. Nevertheless, this 12 months the ceremony will break with custom and pivot to a primetime occasion.

The Spirit Awards winners can be introduced throughout a televised occasion airing on IFC at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

“The Spirit Awards are a time for us to come collectively — filmmakers and movie lovers alike — and have a good time the flicks, exhibits and performances which have sustained us by means of these extremely difficult occasions,” stated Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “Whereas 2020 left loads to be desired, it was an incredible 12 months for movie and TV. Visible storytellers with highly effective and distinctive voices introduced us a lot pleasure and lightweight throughout these troublesome months. We’re thrilled to share our nominations with the world, and I encourage everybody to be a part of Film Independent and vote on the winners.”

Blake Callaway, government director of IFC and SundanceTV stated, “IFC is proud to proceed its partnership with Film Independent by bringing the Spirit Awards and the movies it champions to audiences throughout the nation. The celebration of unbiased voices is extra necessary immediately than ever earlier than, and whereas we’ll miss the seashore in Santa Monica, we nonetheless plan on making the Spirit Awards essentially the most enjoyable cease on the awards circuit.”

Laverne Cox, Olivia Wilde and Barry Jenkins will announce the nominees for the thirty sixth Film Independent Spirit Awards throughout a video announcement premiering Tuesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Film Independent’s web site and YouTube channel.

The nominations can even embody the addition of a number of new tv classes, as introduced again in September 2020. Film Independent can even proceed to honor rising filmmakers with the More true Than Fiction Award, Producers Award and the Somebody to Watch Award.