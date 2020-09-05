Film Movement Acquires North American Rights to ‘Rose Plays Julie’

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “Rose Plays Julie,” an Irish psychological thriller directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (“Additional Past,” “Mister John”). The film world premiered on the London Film Competition.

Starring Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”), Orla Brady and Aidan Gillen, “Rose Plays Julie” revolves round younger lady searching for her organic mom who journeys into harmful territory. The film follows Rose, a younger pupil who has loved a loving relationship together with her adoptive dad and mom however feels the urge to journey from Dublin to London to confront her organic mom who has no want to have any contact.

The film will likely be launched theatrically by Film Movement throughout the first quarter of 2021, adopted by a launch on all dwelling leisure and digital platforms. The announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement and Carl Clifton, president of Hyde Park Worldwide, which is dealing with worldwide rights.

“Rose Plays Julie” is produced by David Collins’ Samson Movies (“As soon as”) and Molloy and Lawlor’s Determined Optimists Movies. The movie was financed by Fís Éireann/Display screen Eire, Broadcasting Authority of Eire and RTÉ. Eoin O’Faolain co-produced, and Celine Haddad exec produced for Fís Éireann and Display screen Eire.

“Christine and Joe, two very proficient filmmakers, have crafted an unsettling, gradual burn thriller with Rose Plays Julie,” says Michael Rosenberg, the president of Film Movement, who negotiated the cope with Carl Clifton, the president of Hyde Park Worldwide, which handles worldwide gross sales on the film.

“With magnificent performing from all of the leads and a strong script with sudden twists and turns, audiences throughout North America are in for a real edge-of-your-seat expertise,” added Rosenberg.

Film Movement’s present slate additionally contains “White Riot,” Rubika Shah’s well timed documentary, Sundance Grand Jury prize-winning “Yalda, A Night time for Forgiveness,” Deborah Shaffer’s documentary “Queen of Hearts; Audrey Flack,” and Kôji Fukada’s “A Lady Lacking,” amongst others.