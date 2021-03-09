Film Movement Takes North America On Palestinian Drama ‘200 Meters’

U.S indie distributor Film Movement has acquired North American rights from Italian gross sales firm True Colors to Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’s drama “200 Meters,” a few Palestinian building employee who takes big dangers to cross the West Financial institution wall to achieve his hospitalized son.

In September, “200 Meters,” which marks Nayfeh’s debut, launched from the Venice Film Pageant’s Venice Days part, the place it gained the viewers award. The pic was praised by Selection critic Jay Weissberg for “drawing out how one man’s story is a mirrored image of a collective expertise.” “200 Meters” subsequently scooped one of the best actor prize at Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange fest for protagonist Ali Suliman and different awards on the El Gouna Film Pageant in Egypt.

Suliman (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) performs the Palestinian building employee named Mustafa, who’s separated from his household on the opposite aspect of the wall within the West Financial institution. After his son has an accident, regardless that he’s simply 200 meters away, Mustafa runs right into a purple tape drawback at an Israeli checkpoint and winds up touring 200 kilometers to achieve him.

Film Movement CEO Michael Rosenberg in an announcement stated the movie “exhibits us a relatable, human consequence of the occupation of Palestine.” He added that “it’s an necessary story informed in a refined, suspenseful bundle,” noting, “We’re thrilled to be bringing it to North American audiences.”

It’s unclear what Film Movement’s actual launch plans are for “200 Meters,” but it surely may get a theatrical outing in New York, the place cinemas are reopening on Friday.

True Colors, which is more and more increasing its slate past Italy, through the Berlinale’s EFM market additionally offered “200 Meters” to Greek distributor Cinobo and to HBO Japanese Europe which additionally took Italian comedy “Three Excellent Daughters,” a remake of Spanish hit “Es por tu bien.”

In offers on different titles, True Colors throughout EFM additionally offered Moroccan first-time director Ismaël El Iraki’s edgy Casablanca-set “Zanca Contact” to HBO for Japanese Europe and to Hakka Distribution for launch in Tunisia. “Zanka” pairs a light rock star with a drug drawback and a musically gifted prostitute, performed by Khansa Batma, who gained a Venice Horizons prize for her efficiency.

In different EFM offers, True Colors additionally offered psychological thriller “The Visitor Room,” directed by Stefano Lodovichi, to AV-Jet for Taiwan, which additionally picked up Italian household comedy “When Mother is Away…With The Household” directed by Alessandro Genovesi. “When Mother is Away…With The Household” additionally went to A2 Filmes for Latin America and Estin Film for Estonia.

“Why Not You,” which is considered one of almost 10 LBGTQ titles within the True Colors catalogue, went to the Filmin video-on-demand platform for Spain, whereas Portugal’s Outsider Footage took rom-com “A Bookshop in Paris,” directed by Sergio Castellitto — who additionally stars alongside Berenice Bejo – and “Superheroes,” the most recent movie by Paolo Genovese (“Excellent Strangers”). Each these upcoming titles had already pre-sold by True Colors to some twenty territories.