Film Movement Takes U.S. On Studiocanal-Sold ‘Closing Set’

Film Movement has acquired U.S. rights to Quentin Reynaud’s “Closing Set,” a French film starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Alex Lutz and Ana Girardot, from Studiocanal.

“Closing Set,” which unfolds on the earth {of professional} tennis, is produced by Leonard Glowinski for his firm, 22H22 (“A Hologram for the King”).

The movie revolves round Thomas (Lutz), who was as soon as a younger skilled tennis prodigy who by no means had the profession within the sport he had hoped for. At 37, he decides to return to the French Open at Roland Garros, regardless of declining bodily health and a shattered knee. Though his spouse Eve (Girardot) and mom Judith (Scott Thomas) advise him to surrender on his unlikely ambition, Thomas obsessively perseveres. He must face his personal demons in addition to the extraordinary aggressive qualifying rounds to achieve the match and finally face a younger tennis genius who disturbingly reminds him of his youthful self.

“Closing Set” will make its North American debut as a part of UniFrance’s Rendez-vous with French Cinema at Lincoln Heart this March. Film Movement will launch the film this summer time timed to coincide with the U.S. Open.

“We’re very comfortable to workforce up with Film Movement, and proud that ‘Closing Set’ joins their prestigious line-up. They’ve such a powerful track-record distributing impactful impartial motion pictures within the U.S., and we all know this particular movie is in good palms,” mentioned Chloé Marquet, Studiocanal head of worldwide gross sales.

Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement president, commented that “Although tennis is extremely standard throughout the globe, excluding a only a few movies, its cinematic imprint isn’t massive.”

“’Closing Set’ brings moviegoers instantly into the on and off courtroom drama, and we’re excited to share it with U.S. audiences this August, as an ideal aperitif for the U.S. Open,” mentioned Rosenberg.

Film Movement’s latest acquisitions embody Brazilian fantasy social drama “Reminiscence Home,” João Paulo Miranda Maria’s function debut, “The Whaler Boy” which received Venice Days Director’s Award in 2020, and Ivan Ostrochovsky’s sophomore effort “Servants,” which premiered on the 2020 Berlinale.