Film News Roundup: Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million for Research on Coronavirus Cure

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, Dolly Parton makes a donation for coronavirus remedy, Howie Mandel and Ashlee Simpson be a part of the voice solid of “Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk” and American Documentary launches an artists emergency fund.

RESEARCH DONATION

Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Hospital to assist help analysis to discover a remedy for the coronavirus.

“My longtime good friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been concerned in analysis at Vanderbilt for a few years, knowledgeable me that they had been making some thrilling developments in direction of analysis of the coronavirus for a remedy,” Parton stated on Twitter on Wednesday. “I’m making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt in direction of that analysis and to encourage folks that may afford it to make donations.”

Earlier this week, Dollywood and movie advertising firm Abramorama introduced that starting on April 2 at 7:00 pm ET, Parton will likely be studying a youngsters’s e book for bedtime in a collection entitled “Goodnight With Dolly.” The businesses additionally introduced that the documentary “The Library That Dolly Constructed” will open nationally on Sept. 21 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Parton’s Creativeness Library program. Since its inception in 1995, the Creativeness Library has gifted greater than 135 million books to youngsters and is at the moment gifting books to 1.5 million youngsters world wide every month.

Parton has received 11 Grammys and been nominated 51 instances. She was twice nominated for an Academy Award and twice nominated for an Emmy.

CASTINGS

Exodus Film Group has added Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson to the voice solid of animated characteristic “Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk.”

Beforehand introduced solid embrace Nick Cannon, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge and Kenan Thompson. John D. Eraklis is directing and producing alongside Cannon’s Ncredible Leisure and Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore’s Sugar Water Leisure. Sugar Water Leisure is offering financing in partnership with Toonz Media Group, and Michael Goldman, Jamal Trulove and Delbert Whetter are govt producing.

Highland Film Group is dealing with worldwide gross sales with CAA Media Finance dealing with home gross sales. The movie is being produced and directed remotely and is in pre-production at Toonz Media Group studio in New Zealand. The story facilities on the titular Pierre being rejected by each the pigeon and hawk communities. Dejected and confused, Pierre units out on a mission to search out out the place he belongs.

CORONAVIRUS FUND

American Documentary, the nonprofit group behind the PBS collection “POV,” is launching a COVID-19 Artist Emergency Fund to assist the unbiased documentary group.

The fund, which has greater than $100,000, will present fast response grants as much as $500 to help artists with fundamental wants together with meals, speedy well being wants and insurance coverage premiums.

“Final yr after we ran the pilot, the necessity for a fund of this type was already substantial. Throughout this pandemic, the necessity is vital,” stated Justine Nagan, govt producer and govt director of “POV” and American Documentary. “We’re simply starting to see how COVID-19 is affecting filmmakers, particularly these from marginalized communities. Canceled premieres, halted manufacturing and broader systemic points are profoundly affecting filmmakers from healthcare to housing safety.”