Film News Roundup: Hot Docs Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, movie festivals in San Franciso and Toronto are being canceled or postponed, the American Cinematheque stops screenings and veteran govt Jon Berg lands a brand new gig.

FESTIVALS

Two distinguished mid-size movie festivals in San Francisco and Toronto have joined the avalanche of cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco Worldwide Film Festival, which had introduced on March 6 that it was going forward, stated Friday that it had opted out of what would have been its 63rd iteration.

“We’re deeply saddened and dissatisfied to announce that we’re canceling the 63rd San Francisco Worldwide Film Festival,” it stated. “Because the state of affairs with COVID-19 evolves and issues round public security develop, SFFILM is dedicated to being part of the answer to hold our group, audiences, and artists protected and is abiding by the present suggestions from state and metropolis well being officers.”

Hot Docs, North America’s largest documentary competition, is suspending the 2020 version of the occasion, which was scheduled to unfold April 30 to Could 10 in Toronto. Final yr’s occasion drew greater than 220,000 attendees.

This choice by the group follows the province of Ontario’s chief medical officer calling for the instant suspension of gatherings with greater than 250 individuals, whereas many corporations are inserting restrictions on their workers’ attendance at giant occasions.

“We stay dedicated to bringing these excellent documentary movies to our audiences and are at present investigating ways in which we will achieve this at a later date,” the group stated in its official assertion.

SCREENINGS

American Cinematheque has suspended all screenings and public occasions on the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica till additional discover.

“That is in response to the Governor of California’s suggestions that enormous gatherings of over 250 individuals must be postponed or canceled and that smaller gatherings in venues that don’t enable for social distancing of six ft per individual must be postponed or canceled,” the group stated. “Our high precedence is the protection of our patrons, members, employees and volunteers, and we are going to proceed to monitor this well being disaster, notably because it impacts the movie exhibition trade and the town of Los Angeles.”

Netflix has been in negotiations since final yr to purchase the historic Egyptian Theatre.

HIRING

Jonathan Berg has joined Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures as president of manufacturing to oversee the day-to-day improvement and manufacturing of the corporate’s movie slate.

Berg, the previous Warner Bros. co-president of manufacturing, lately departed from Roy Lee’s Vertigo. Berg produced “Elf” and his DC credit embrace “Physician Sleep,” “Justice League,” “Marvel Lady,” “The Darkish Knight Rises” and “Aquaman.” He additionally oversaw “The Blind Aspect,” “Argo” and “American Sniper.”

Silverman launched Stampede Ventures after departing from Warner Bros. Footage in 2016. Stampede’s newest venture is “Pink Skies Forward,” which stars Jessica Barden, Marcia Homosexual Harden, Michael McKean and Henry Winkler and had been slated to debut Friday at SXSW earlier than the competition was known as off.

Stampede’s lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, former CFO of Fb and YouTube, and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers.