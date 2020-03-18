Film News Roundup: Jamie Foxx to Direct Faith-Based ‘When We Pray’ Movie

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, Jamie Foxx indicators on to direct “When We Pray,” the Backyard State Film Competition goes to stream all 240 of its movies quite than holding bodily occasions and Courtney B. Vance pitches for the brand new COVID-19 fund for SAG-AFTRA members.

FINANCING

Jamie Foxx has come on board to direct faith-based drama “When We Pray” for Battle to Fame Movies and Cinema Libre Studio agreeing to finance.

“When We Pray” is about two brothers who turn into pastors at totally different church buildings in the identical neighborhood. One brother develops his church into a contemporary, high-tech congregation that makes use of digital units and ATM machines. The opposite brother follows a humbler path however quickly finds his church in decline and in want of monetary assist.

The screenplay is written by Foxx and Donald Ray “Speedy” Caldwell. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin earlier than the tip of the yr. The funds will probably be underneath $5 million. Foxx received a greatest actor Academy Award for “Ray” in 2005.

The deal was negotiated by Philippe Diaz, founder and chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, together with Rodney Mason from Quick Mouse Movies. Mason will function govt producer. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

FILM FESTIVAL

New Jersey’s Backyard State Film Competition will probably be streamed in response to the coronavirus disaster and restrictions on public gatherings,

Bodily pageant occasions comparable to business actions, workshops and panels have been canceled. Movies will now be showcased on-line by personal servers on March 26-29. The pageant be live-streamed on the initially scheduled occasions on-line for ticket holders solely.

The Backyard State Film Competition, which has attracted greater than 25,000 attendees yearly, was set to happen in Asbury Park. The 18th version will ship a five-day on-line program with over 240 movies for accredited ticket patrons to view just about.

FUNDING

Courtney B. Vance, president of the SAG-AFTRA Basis, has issued a video pitch for the newly created COVID-19 Catastrophe Fund for eligible SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the pandemic.

SAG-AFTRA members are eligible to apply to the fund if they’re at present energetic and paid up on their dues by means of October, 2019. The fund — which has distributed greater than $12 million to members over the previous 35 years — covers members who’re in an emergency monetary disaster associated to coronavirus to cowl fundamental bills comparable to hire, mortgage, utilities, medical payments and different important wants.

“These are unprecedented occasions,” Vance mentioned. “A lot of our fellow members will face even higher hardship than normal.”

Watch the video, which went reside on Tuesday, under.