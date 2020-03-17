Film News Roundup: SAG-AFTRA Foundation Launches Coronavirus Disaster Fund for Union Members

In right this moment’s movie information roundup, a catastrophe fund for SAG-AFTRA members is launched, the Doc10 pageant is postponed and the Miami Film Competition plans to current awards, despite the fact that the occasion was known as off in the midst of the pageant with 27 movies nonetheless to display screen.

DISASTER RELIEF

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the SAG-AFTRA Movement Image Gamers Welfare Fund have created the COVID-19 Disaster Fund for eligible SAG-AFTRA members impacted by this pandemic.

SAG-AFTRA members are eligible to use to the Fund if they’re at present lively and paid up on their dues by means of October, 2019. The Fund — which has distributed greater than $12 million to members over the previous 35 years — covers members who’re in an emergency monetary disaster associated to the Coronavirus) to cowl primary bills reminiscent of hire, mortgage, utilities, medical payments and different important wants.

The Actors Fund will help by administering these sources. All purposes are confidential and nameless.

Govt Director Cyd Wilson informed Selection that the inspiration has obtained greater than 140 requests since Friday, whereas the standard weekly quantity is seven to 10. She additionally stated the employees is hopeful that the inspiration can provide monetary help inside 5 days and that the group is searching for donations.

FILM FESTIVALS

The Chicago Media Undertaking has postponed its fifth annual Doc10 Film Competition, which had been set for April 16-19, because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“We take the well being and security of each our viewers and employees very critically and we’re taking preventative steps to make sure the wellbeing of our group,” the undertaking stated. “During the last 5 years, we’ve constructed a group of extraordinary film-lovers, activists, and philanthropists who imagine within the energy of storytelling to create actual, significant change. This group has supported filmmakers who bridge the hole between the silver display screen and the hearts and minds of audiences, and we’ll proceed to try this work collectively.”

Organizers will organize refunds within the coming days. CMP plans to carry Doc10 at a yet-to-determined date this summer season.

****

The Miami Film Competition, which ended prematurely on March 12 after six days of operations because of the coronavirus, plans to finish the remaining competitions and announce award winners within the upcoming days.

“We’re grateful to have been in a position to premiere so many filmmaker’s works and bear witness to artist interplay with our group audiences throughout the Competition’s first six days,” stated Competition director Jaie Laplante. “On the similar time we’re profoundly saddened that premieres and occasions scheduled for the Competition’s remaining 4 days couldn’t happen. We vow to proceed supporting our artists to the fullest extent attainable throughout and after this present disaster.”

Earlier than the pageant’s closure, 66 characteristic and 42 brief movies have been screened, and three grasp lessons came about. In the meantime, 21 options and 6 shorts didn’t obtain the chance to display screen for the general public, together with the meant world premieres of “Reefa” “They Name Me Dr. Miami” and “A Mom”; North American premieres of “Dolly Kitty and These Twinkling Stars” and “Out within the Open”; U.S. premieres of “Window to the Sea” and “That is Cristina;” and the pageant’s gala presentation of “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.”