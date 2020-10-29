Film Producer David Guillod Arrested Again in New Sexual Assault Case

David Guillod, a producer who has labored on movies like “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde,” has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Division’s Theft-Murder Division, based on a press launch despatched by the LAPD.

Detectives from LAPD’s particular assault unit carried out a search and arrest warrant at his Sherman Oaks residence on Wednesday evening. A 21-year-old lady, whose identification has been protected, reported to the LAPD on Oct. 21 that Guillod had sexually assaulted her throughout an “night assembly.”

He’s presently in custody on the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Heart and is being held on $5 million bail. LAPD detectives have an interest in different victims of Guillod who’ve but to return ahead. You probably have any data, name the LAPD Theft-Murder Division at (213)-486-6910.

Guillod, 53, beforehand surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June. He was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged sufferer for 4 alleged assaults that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

He beforehand ran Main Wave Leisure, a expertise company, till 2017 when actress Jessica Barth accused him of sexually assaulting and drugging her 5 years prior. Barth additionally reported her case to the LAPD and is likely one of the 4 victims whose instances are being investigated by Santa Barbara authorities. Guillod has additionally beforehand been accused of sexually assaulting and drugging an worker throughout a 2014 retreat.

Guillod was most just lately the chief producer of the 2020 Netflix movie “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Joe Russo. He additionally govt produced 2017’s “Atomic Blonde” starring Charlize Theron.