Film Production in Korea Drops by a Fifth Due to Coronavirus

The variety of function movie manufacturing in South Korea dropped in the primary eight months, because the coronavirus disrupted journey, commerce and finance.

In accordance to knowledge from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the variety of movies made dropped from 23 between January and August final 12 months, to simply 18 in 2020.

The nation was one of many first to be hit by the virus outbreak, however except a few notable scorching spots, appeared to have good success at quashing the unfold of the illness by way of widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing and largely closed borders.

That seeming success allowed a number of productions to begin or re-start, and Netflix executives at in April mentioned that Korea was solely one in every of three locations in the world the place it was in a position to shoot. And cinemas reopened.

Fantasy movie “Wonderland,” directed by Kim Tae-yong and starring Gong Yoo and Tang Wei, started capturing in April. Catastrophe movie “Emergency Declaration,” starring Music Kang-ho and Lee Byung-hun, started in Could.

However since then additional outbreaks have occurred inflicting new impression to the movie and TV industries. KOFIC mentioned that no movies began manufacturing in June, and solely three, together with the crime thriller “Restrict,” started in July and August. It additionally reported that “Emergency Declaration” had been shut down after a employees member was revealed to have contracted the illness on Aug. 31. Among the many titles at the moment delaying their begin is “Apgujeong Report” starring Ma Dong-seok.

South Korea reported 126 new infections on Friday, bringing its cumulative whole to 22,783. The federal government has tightened distancing tips, banning indoor gatherings of 50 or extra individuals and outside occasions with 100 or extra. With the upcoming Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holidays coming on the finish of the month, there’s concern of one other wave of an infection.

That concern just lately brought on the Busan Worldwide Film Pageant to delay its begin by two weeks. All being properly, it should now run Oct. 21-30.