Film Score Giant Max Steiner Ripe for Rediscovery with New Biography – Variety

Composer Max Steiner, whose scores for “King Kong,” “Gone With the Wind” and “Casablanca” positioned him within the movie-music pantheon, isn’t a lot mentioned in the present day. He appears to belong to that old-school, pre-synthesizer world of orchestral scoring from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.

However as writer Steven C. Smith factors out in his engrossing new biography of the three-time Oscar winner, “Music by Max Steiner” (Oxford College Press), the Austrian wunderkind pioneered the artwork of movie scoring and ranks as “Hollywood’s most influential composer.”

His music basically saved RKO’s “King Kong,” the 1933 giant-ape-wrecks-Manhattan fantasy, forcefully demonstrating the ability of dramatic underscore to create temper, propel the motion and supply emotional help (and disproving the extensively held studio-executive idea that audiences of the time would “surprise the place the music got here from”).

Steiner went on to attain some 300 movies over a 35-year profession, largely for RKO and Warner Bros., though his most well-known work was completed on loan-out to unbiased producer David O. Selznick: 1939’s “Gone With the Wind,” which Variety astutely referred to as “a symphonic tone poem of a rating that superbly captured the class, sentimentality, pathos and gallantry of the interval.”

He wrote three hours of music in 12 weeks, together with the immortal “Tara” theme that turned synonymous with Hollywood (and, New Yorkers will recall, turned the opening music for WOR’s nightly “Million Greenback Film”).

And whereas Smith’s guide concentrates on his dramatic scores, he additionally discusses intimately Steiner’s essential position as music director of the primary 5 Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musicals, collaborating not solely with Astaire on the dance sequences but additionally with such songwriting giants as Irving Berlin (“Prime Hat”) and Jerome Kern (“Roberta”).

It was like going residence for Steiner, whose musical profession started in Vienna — writing operettas on the age of 18 — however shifted to London and New York, the place he orchestrated and performed for the theater (together with the Gershwin musical “Girl Be Good” in 1924).

Summoned to Hollywood in 1930, he quickly started experimenting with dramatic music in such movies as “Cimarron” and “Symphony of Six Million”; perfecting the usage of the clicking monitor (a tool utilized in cartoons to synchronize music and picture), nonetheless in use in the present day; and adapting Richard Wagner’s idea of the leitmotif — themes for characters, locations and concepts — for the massive display.

Even on troublesome tasks, the devoted composer got here via. “Max Steiner hated ‘As Time Goes By,’” Smith informs us in regards to the centerpiece music of “Casablanca.” However it was written into the script, so Steiner turned it right into a love theme for Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and helped to show their complicated relationship into an indelible piece of Hollywood historical past.

Romance, actually, was a Steiner specialty, particularly on greater than 20 Bette Davis movies, together with all the pieces from “Jezebel” and “Darkish Victory” to “Of Human Bondage” and “The Letter.” Considered one of his three Oscar winners was Davis’ “Now, Voyager,” the 1942 traditional whose heartfelt theme turned one of many first hit songs tailored from a movie rating (“It Can’t Be Flawed”).

One other Oscar winner was “The Informer,” one among three John Ford movies with Steiner scores, the final of which, 1956’s “The Searchers.” is now thought of one of many biggest Westerns ever made. Steiner not solely underscored John Wayne, he was a frequent accompanist for Humphrey Bogart (private-eye music for “The Large Sleep,” a south-of-the-border ambiance for “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” a Naval march for “The Caine Mutiny”).

By the late 1950s Steiner was extensively thought of outdated and out of vogue. But amazingly, as Smith recounts, the 71-year-old Steiner rebounded by penning a pop hit. His young-lovers theme for “A Summer season Place,” a extensively panned Sandra Dee-Troy Donahue drama, hit No. 1 on the charts in 1960 and stayed there for 9 weeks.

It was a tragic decline from that top. Steiner’s son Ronnie dedicated suicide in 1962; he was slowly going blind, discovered assignments tougher to return by, and eventually retired in 1965. But he remained quick-witted, humorous and sarcastic to the tip, Smith studies. As “King Kong” producer Merian C. Cooper declared at Steiner’s 1971 funeral: “His music will stay on like these males of Vienna whom he adopted: Mozart, Beethoven, the Strausses, all of them. Maxie’s music has a real drama, display drama, music as immortal as something will ever be.”

At present, with practically all his films obtainable through both streaming or DVD, Steiner’s work, writes Smith, “transports audiences into worlds bigger than life of their heightened emotion, but immediately relatable of their expressions of pleasure, ache, and romantic success.”

