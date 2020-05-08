Film Scorer Rachel Portman Releases First Solo Album, ‘Ask the River’ – Variety

English composer Rachel Portman in the present day releases her first solo album. Titled “Ask the River,” it’s a group of unique items for piano, violin and cello that mirror her emotions about our fragile surroundings.

That the launch occurs to return in the center of a worldwide pandemic is coincidental, but it surely additionally couldn’t be extra well timed. Portman’s music conjures up photographs of a pastoral English countryside: heat and breezy, cool and contemplative, inexperienced fields and babbling brooks.

“I had spent a whole lot of time immersed in nature, and I needed to try to categorical that,” she says from her nation residence 50 miles outdoors of London, “and categorical the great thing about what I see as many, many various elements of nature round us. We’re more and more unconnected to the pure world. We don’t appear to be a part of the land; we appear to make use of it as a useful resource as a substitute.”

Portman — a three-time Oscar nominee and the first girl to win in the scoring classes, for 1996’s “Emma” — has made the surroundings the topic of a number of previous non-film works: “The Water Diviner’s Story,” an oratorio about local weather change carried out at the BBC Proms in 2007; “Endangered,” an orchestral piece commissioned for World Environmental Day in 2013; and “Earth Track,” a choral work based mostly on a poem by Nick Drake that quotes younger activist Greta Thunberg’s headline-making deal with in 2019.

“Ask the River,” nevertheless, is extra private. The 13 items, primarily songs with out phrases, “had been written sitting on the grass, wanting up at bushes and down at water,” Portman confesses. And with titles like “Apple Tree,” “Juniper,” “Eager for Spring” and “The Summer season Day,” the listener can relate, and picture.

Portman performs her beloved Bosendorfer piano (“my best pal and best companion”) for her first outing as a performer after 38 years working behind the scenes on such movies as “The Cider Home Guidelines,” “Chocolat” and “A Canine’s Objective.” She says family and friends satisfied her that she “could be the proper individual to specific these, as a result of I might actually perceive them from the inside.”

She is joined on seven of the tracks by two of London’s high recording musicians, cellist Caroline Dale and violinist Clio Gould, chosen for being “very pure, intuitive performers who actually perceive emotions.”

“It was at all times going to be a group of primarily piano instrumentals,” she provides. “Usually the piano leads, they usually are available and chatter together with it. There are a couple of tracks the place everybody’s kind of dancing round one another and interleaving the similar concepts. However I needed to maintain it small, intimate and considerate.”

The opening piece, “Leaves and Timber,” is each haunting and profound in its evocation of a peaceable wooden. Portman acknowledges that some titles (“A Reward,” “Nonetheless Right here,” “Manner House”) could also be enigmatic. Requested about the which means of the album title, “Ask the River,” she says, “It’s to do with actually paying consideration, listening to the river or the bushes. It’s not an answered query.”

Portman spent most of the previous 18 months on the mission. “It’s very totally different (than a movie rating), writing one thing that comes from inside you,” she says. “You might be your personal decide and also you’re shaping all the things.” She first recorded her piano, then invited her collaborators in so as to add their voices.

Requested about her hopes for the album, Portman responds, “My hope could be, on this time, consolation. Reflection. If it may carry a little bit of what impressed me, nature, the earth, into somebody’s residence. In these specific circumstances, in the event that they’re having a tough time, shut indoors, I hope that it may take them to a distinct place.”