Film, TV and Music Stars Who Died in 2020

Wanting again over the beloved stars we misplaced in the previous 12 months is at all times emotional, and this 12 months has been particularly devastating, given what number of members of the leisure group died as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic hit the music group particularly laborious, however tv and movie performers, in addition to stage actors and below-the-line employees have been additionally affected. Singer-songwriter John Prine, report producer Hal Willner and “Nashville” actor Allen Garfield all died of coronavirus on April 7. Broadway actor Nick Cordero died on July 5 after a four-month battle with the illness.

Adam Schlesinger, a composer and co-founder of Fountains of Wayne, died on April 1 at 52. Charley Delight, remembered as nation music’s first Black celebrity, died on Dec. 12 of coronavirus problems.

Film greats

Chadwick Boseman‘s loss of life resulting from colon most cancers rocked the leisure trade on Aug. 28. The “Black Panther” star was simply 43, and his loss of life got here as a shock since few of his associates knew he had been unwell.

A number of the final remaining stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age left us in 2020, together with Kirk Douglas, 103, and Olivia de Havilland, 104. “Spartacus” star Douglas died on Feb. 5, whereas de Havilland died on July 26 in Paris. She was the final remaining member of the principal “Gone With the Wind” forged.

In motion pictures, Max von Sydow, star of Ingmar Bergman motion pictures, died on March 8 at 90. Brian Dennehy, who appeared in movies like “Cocoon” and “Tommy Boy,” and on tv and stage, died on April 15 at 81. Kelly Preston, who appeared in “Mischief” and “Twins,” died on July 12 at 57.

“Cocoon” star Wilford Brimley died on August 1 at 85. Sean Connery, dashing star of seven James Bond movies, together with the primary in the collection, “Dr. No,” died on Oct. 31. Rhonda Fleming, generally known as the “Queen of Technicolor,” died on Oct. 14 at 97. Broadway legend Ann Reinking, who additionally starred in “All That Jazz,” died on Dec. 12.

A number of notable filmmakers died this 12 months as nicely. Director Lynn Shelton, recognized for movies together with “Your Sister’s Sister,” died on Might 16 at 54. “Batman” and “The Misplaced Boys” director Joel Schumacher died on June 22 of most cancers. “Midnight Categorical” director Alan Parker died on July 31.

TV favorites

Tv stars who died in 2020 embrace “Wild Wild West” star Robert Conrad, on Feb. 8 at 84. “Good Occasions” star Ja’Internet Dubois died on Feb. 18. Comic Jerry Stiller, the daddy of Ben Stiller, died on Might 11 at 92. Comedian actor Fred Willard died on Might 15. Comedy legend and “Dick Van Dyke Present” creator Carl Reiner died on June 29 at 98. “Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in California on July 8. Diana Rigg, star of the unique “Avengers” collection, on died Sept. 10. Conchata Ferrell, who appeared on “Two and a Half Males,” died on Oct. 13.

Longtime talkshow host Regis Philbin died on July 24, and beloved “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8.

Music legends

Within the music world, Rush drummer Neil Peart, thought of one of the vital progressive administrators in rock historical past, died of mind most cancers on Jan. 7. Nation megastar Kenny Rogers died on March 20 at 81. R&B singer-songwriter Invoice Withers died on March 30 at 81. Film rating composer Ennio Morricone died on July 6 at 91, and nation rocker Charlie Daniels died the identical day.

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard died on Might 9. Reggae singer Toots Hibbert died on Sept. 11. “I Am Girl” singer Helen Reddy died on Sept. 29. Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6 after an extended most cancers battle.

