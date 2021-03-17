FilMart: Edko Films Nails Fruit Chan’s ‘Coffin Houses’

Hong Kong director Fruit Chan, who someway manages to be an trade veteran and an enfant horrible on the similar time, is presently in post-production on “Coffin Houses.” The movie is a satirical horror anthology, that probes the town’s everlasting housing drawback, particularly its micro dwellings often known as cubicle residences or coffin houses.

Chan, who has lengthy performed in a social realist riff by means of titles together with “Dumplings,” “The Midnight After” and Hollywood-Hong Kong,” takes the time period actually and focuses his movie on people who’re able to reside beneath the identical roof because the useless. It stars Tai Bo (“Suk Suk”), Cheung Tat Ming (the Dragon Loaded movie collection), Loletta Lee (“Unusual Heroes”) and Susan Shaw (“Gallants”).

Edko Films, a part of producer Invoice Kong’s cinemas to distribution group, is dealing with rights, with all territories exterior Larger China out there at FilMart.

The agency can be proposing “Disconnect’d” a drama-thriller starring Aaron Kwok (“Port of Name,” “Chilly Warfare”). At the moment in post-production, the titles is directed by Wong Hing Fan (“I’m Livin’ It”) and produced by Soi Cheang. The plot follows a cyber safety engineer who develops a strong AI program, realizes that it might do catastrophic hurt, and struggles to maintain it out of the incorrect palms.

Two different beforehand introduced titles at the moment are accomplished: Lawrence Lau’s “Hand Rolled Cigarette,” a couple of relationship between a retired soldier and a South Asian inside Hong Kong’s famously multi-cultural Chungking Mansions constructing; and “Soul Snatcher” a light-weight fantasy a couple of fox spirit, an imperial scholar and a number of legendary creatures.

Different titles on Edko’s slate embody Zhang Yimou’s Cultural Revolution drama “One Second,” which had a launch in mainland China final 12 months — Edko has Asian rights solely – and “Love You Without end” a smash hit mainland Chinese language romance movie. It chronicles a relationship shared throughout dimensions.