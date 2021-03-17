FilMart: ‘Paddington’ Animated Series Scores Representation in China

Vivendi-owned European movie and TV studio Studiocanal has sealed a cope with Shanghai Senyu Media to characterize Studiocanal’s “The Adventures of Paddington Bear” animated collection in mainland China. Rights are being promoted on the digital version of Hong Kong rights market FilMart.

The collection debuted on Nickelodeon in western markets and has already delivered two seasons. Two function motion pictures have been accomplished and a 3rd has been introduced.

The collection is focused at a pre-school viewers. Every 11-minute episode takes a lead from Michael Bond’s authentic books and tells a brand new story in animated kind. It’s written by Jon Foster and James Lamont and produced by Heyday Movies, Studiocanal, Copyrights Group, with the participation of French broadcaster M6.

Senyu Media has beforehand distributed different western youngsters’s IP in China together with “PJ Masks” and “Paw Patrol.” “Paddington is a famend model in China and we consider it’s going to change into one other massive hit when the brand new collection is launched,” mentioned Chang Fan, VP at Shanghai Senyu Media in a ready assertion.

“These (are) new light-hearted tales that embrace and encourage kindness and thoughtfulness in addition to (being) a substantial amount of enjoyable,” mentioned Sarah Mottershead, Studiocanal’s senior gross sales supervisor TV collection.

Studiocanal is presently producing and growing a slate of premium worldwide TV collection in-house, in addition to by way of its subsidiary manufacturing firms, together with Germany’s Tandem Productions (“Shadowplay”), the U.Ok.’s Crimson Manufacturing Firm (“Years and Years,” “It’s a Sin,” “Discovering Alice”), City Fantasy Movies (“Conflict of the Worlds”) and Spain’s Bambu Producciones (“Instinto”). The corporate can be an affiliate of Danish-based Sam Productions based by Soren Sveistrup, Adam Worth, and Meta Louise Foldager (“Experience Upon the Storm”) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sunnymarch TV (“Patrick Melrose”).