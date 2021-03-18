FilMart Wraps up With Deals and Meetings Set to Continue Online

Hong Kong’s FilMart wrapped up its 2021 version – and second successive wholly on-line version on Thursday. Organizers reported that the 4 day occasion (March 15-18) had welcomed “practically 7,000 business individuals from 81 nations and areas over 4 days, with the discharge and promotion of some 2,200 movie and tv productions.”

That complete was largely comparable to its consequence in August final yr, when organizers stated that “some 2,100 movie and tv productions had been launched and promoted (and) attracted practically 7,000 worldwide patrons from 73 nations and areas.”

The net platform used for conferences and convention occasions will stay open till Might 18. Registered individuals can proceed to join with exhibitors and patrons and additionally evaluation the content material of earlier occasions.