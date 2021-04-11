Filmax, Pau Freixas Unveil Eric Navarro’s ‘The New Thirties’

Companions on “The Purple Band Society,” “I Know Who You Are” and “Welcome to the Household,” Barcelona-based studio Filmax and writer-director Pau Freixas are set to re-team on “The New Thirties,” a sci-fi laced comedy set on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Formentera.

Penned by Eric Navarro and Natalia Durán, the writing duo behind latest Netflix hit romcom “Loopy for Her,” “The New Thirties” will likely be showrun by Navarro, supervised by Freixas.

An eight-part half hour, it is going to be directed by Paco Caballero, who helmed episodes of dysfunctional household saga “Welcome to the Household” on which Navarro served as head author as Filmax seeks to deliver on key members of its artistic group to assist Freixas lead in artistic phrases its energetic growth as a drama sequence producer.

Billed by Filmax as a comedy concerning the passing of time and the worry of dedication, “The New Thirties” begins with Alberto, who has simply turned 30, residing on Formentera, with no care on the planet.

One evening, nevertheless, he spies a wierd mild within the sky and instantly loses consciousness. The following day, he wakes as much as uncover that he’s 40 years outdated, married to Laia, his finest childhood pal, and has kids and a job.

When Alberto tries to clarify that he’s aged 10 years in a day, his protestations are written off as a mid-life disaster. For Alberto and finest pal Sergio, the one logical rationalization for his time-jump lies within the realms of science-fiction.

“I’m going to Formentera each summer time. The island hasn’t modified a lot, however what I take with me undoubtedly has!” Freixas commented.

He added: “A couple of years in the past, I’d arrive with nothing greater than a sarong and a toothbrush. Now I flip up with a spouse, two children and all the trimmings that include it. I typically ask myself: ‘What’s occurred to me?’ If my 30-year-old self may see me now, I’m positive he wouldn’t be considering that… the 40s are the brand new thirties!”

For Filmax, the humor-packed sequence additionally talks about how rising up means accepting change and studying to get pleasure from all of life’s totally different phases.

“Our artistic group is again with a brand new tackle the mid-life disaster. The sequence radiates good vibes, comedy and tenderness and is all set within the amazingly idyllic location of Formentera,” mentioned Díaz. “We’re positive a sequence of those traits will likely be extraordinarily engaging to consumers on the market,” he went on.

“The New Thirties” types a part of sturdy premium sequence progress at Filmax, headed by Carlos Fernández, in quantity and ambition of manufacturing and sequence companions.

Final March, it introduced that Filmax, Jaume Balagueró and Freixas are teaming a sequence spinoff of Balaguero’s cult film debut “The Anonymous.”

Filmax and Freixas has accomplished Movistar Plus authentic sequence “You Shall Not Lie,” a six-hour crime drama-thriller set in a complicated Spanish coastal city with a top-notch solid led by “The Pier’s” Irene Arcos. Earlier than that they shot Netflix restricted sequence “Three Days of Christmas,” which obtained a German remake.

In November, Filmax went into manufacturing on a brand new Netflix sequence, “Feria,” a ‘90s Andalusia-set fantasy thriller created by Agustín Martínez (“The Hunt. Monteperdido”) and Carlos Montero (“Élite”).