Filmax Sells Costa Del Sol Action Thriller ‘A Dead Man Cannot Dwell’

Barcelona-based Filmax has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to Costa del Sol-set motion thriller “Hombre muerto no sabe vivir” (“A Dead Man Cannot Dwell”), the function debut by producer Ezekiel Montes.

The Spanish mini-major has additionally taken native distribution rights to the movie, which is scheduled for a summer time theatrical launch.

Produced by Montes at his Málaga-based outfit 73140323 PC, “A Dead Man Cannot Dwell” is at the moment in post-production.

The story is about at certainly one of Southern Spain’s hottest vacationer hotspots, the Costa del Sol, identified for its heat local weather and white sand seashores, but in addition as a degree of confluence or worldwide drug trafficking.

“A Dead Man” revolves round Tano, who has labored his entire life for Manuel, a development enterprise man with sturdy native authorities connections which assist him management drug-trafficking within the metropolis.

54-year-old Tano, whose mission is to regulate the drug commerce with Morocco, struggles to make ends meet, conscious the enterprise’ golden years are over.

Nonetheless, when somebody introduces samples of a brand new drug into the town – with devastating results for native junkies – Angel, Manuel’s son, turns into satisfied that dealing within the new drug, they might return to creating the hundreds of thousands they had been up to now.

The movie boasts a forged of well-known Spanish thesps that takes in Antonio Dechent (“I Know Who You Are”), Ruben Ochandiano (“The Infiltrator”), Elena Martinez (“Este amor es de otro planeta”), Jesus Castro (“El Niño”), Paco Tous (“La Casa de Papel”) and Nancho Novo (“I Know Who You Are”).

“That is an motion film, sure, however it’s primarily a narrative about individuals and the merciless actuality of the drug-trafficking world as I do know it. Writing and producing has given me the management to direct these characters and take them to the acute the story wants,” Montes mentioned.

He added: “’A Dead Man Cannot Dwell’ is about loyalty, about sure values that we’re dropping as a society and about an age that’s now long-gone.”

“The worldwide market is paying growing consideration to well-made motion motion pictures in Spain and so we felt this could be an incredible title for us on a industrial degree,” mentioned Iván Díaz, head of worldwide at Filmax.

“Our thought is to current the movie to purchasers on the EFM with a robust promo and shut the competition and Spanish cinema premiere for the approaching summer time, after we hope the field workplace may have recuperated a number of the exercise misplaced on account of the pandemic,” he added.