Filmax Sets AFM Bow for Benito Zambrano’s ‘Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake’

Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired world gross sales rights to “Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake,” an uplifting second probability in life drama from Spain’s Benito Zambrano, writer-director of critically admired options which have scored competition and Goya awards and damaged out to gross sales overseas.

Additionally dealing with native distribution in Spain, Filmax will carry “Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” onto the market at November’s on-line American Movie Market.

Produced by Filmax and Luxembourg’s Deal Productions, whose credit embrace Berlin Pageant’s 2019 Panorama opener “Flatland” and 2017’s “Excessive Fantasy,” which screened at Berlin, Toronto and Rotterdam, “Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” activates two sisters, Anna and Marina.

Separated as teenagers, they re-meet to promote a bakery in Majorca that they’ve inherited from a mysterious benefactor. Neither are glad in life. Anna is locked in a loveless marriage; Marina travels the world as an NGO physician, a lonely existence. Collectively, they resolve to forge a brand new life.

“Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” adapts the novel of the identical title by screenwriter and casting specialist Cristina Campos. Now in its fifteenth version, it has been translated into French, German and Italian and bought greater than 250,000 copies worldwide.

Elia Galera (“The Prince”) and Eva Martin (“Ache & Glory”) play the sisters. Tommy Schlesser (“On a Magic Evening”), Marilu Marini, Claudia Faci and Pere Arquillue co-star.

“Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake” will go into manufacturing on Oct. 25 taking pictures for eight weeks on Majorca. Televisión Española, Movistar Plus, Catalan regional public broadcaster TVC, Spain’s Icaa movie company and Movie Fund Luxembourg additionally again the film.

“When a narrative is as highly effective as this one, the best factor to do is place subtlety and magnificence on the coronary heart of the story and its characters,” mentioned Zambrano.

The movie is “an inspirational story that has an uplifting and constructive message: We should be brave and battle for what we would like and for what’s vital in life,” mentioned producers Carlos and Laura Fernández, at Filmax.

They went on: “We wish to produce a transferring, highly effective and lovely movie that may encourage and encourage individuals to take the reins to their very own existence.”

“This portrayal of sturdy girls of various generations, the notion of transmission and filiation, and above all sisterhood, akin to beloved movies reminiscent of ‘Metal Magnolias’ or ‘Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes,’ completely embraced our editorial line and, above all, moved us,” added Alexandra Hoesdorff, the movie’s producer at Deal Productions.

Ivan Diaz, Filmax head of worldwide, signaled that the movie’s first photos can be prepared in time for subsequent yr’s Berlin.

A social realist member of the identical Nineties new technology of Spanish administrators as Alejandro Amenábar and Alex de la Iglesia that helped Spanish motion pictures discover far bigger favor with audiences at residence, Zambrano’s breakout debut, 1999’s “Alone,” gained a coveted Panorama Viewers Award at Berlin.

He has gone on to make three extra options – 2005’s “Havana Blues,” 2011’s “The Sleeping Voice” and 2019’s “Out within the Open” – which have gained him two screenplay Goyas, in addition to a San Sebastian finest actress Silver Shell for María León’s efficiency in “The Sleeping Voice.”