Filmax Snags Suburban Comedy ‘Girlfriends’ from Carol Rodríguez Colas

Main Spanish gross sales, manufacturing and distribution firm Filmax has secured gross sales rights for first-time director Carol Rodriguez Colas’ “Girlfriends,” at present in post-production. The corporate has already began sharing a promo reel with distributors.

Filmax has anchored itself as one of many premier gross sales firms for unbiased movies from new, feminine filmmakers in Spain similar to Lucía Alemany’s San Sebastian New Administrators participant “Innocence” and Paula Cons’s “Island of Lies,” a primary competitors participant at this yr’s Shanghai Competition.

“Girlfriends” is produced by Madrid-based Stability Media and stars 4 of Spain’s most enjoyable younger movie and TV stars in Vicky Luengo (“Barcelona Summer time Night time”), Elisabet Casanovas (“Merli”), Carolina Yuste (“Carmen & Lola”) and Angela Cervantes (“Good Life”).

Within the movie, younger Marta (Luengo) finds herself jobless after dropping her dream job as a photographer at a classy vogue journal. With few choices, she is compelled to depart behind her fashionable, city way of life and return to the working-class neighborhood she grew up in.

It’s there that she reunites with Desi, Soraya and Bea, a gaggle of buddies she as soon as believed was inseparable. Bea and the others are compelled to reconcile the ladies they’ve turn out to be with the women they as soon as have been, whereas reevaluating unsure futures. Solely by counting on one another and the bonds of friendship are the 4 capable of uncover what is admittedly essential to every of them and study that typically, perhaps you’ll be able to come residence.

Girlfriends

Credit score: Filmax

“What we liked about this mission proper from the beginning was its freshness. It is similar to ‘Tapas,’ which labored nice for us each at residence in Spain and internationally,” says Ivan Diaz, head of worldwide at Filmax. “We really feel it additionally shares the identical spirit because the HBO collection ‘Women,’ besides on this case, we’ve swapped New York for Cornellá. You will discover glamor wherever!”

Producer Miguel Torrent provides: “’Girlfriends’ is a honest, first-person depiction of what it means to come back to phrases with who you’re. It’s about wanting within the mirror, accepting what you see and permitting your self to develop and about how the long-lasting friendship and love that our protagonists share permits them to do exactly that.”

Rodriguez Colas explains that, “Our intention was to interrupt down the same old cliches of what it means to be a younger girl rising up on the outskirts of an enormous metropolis. We needed to provide a constructive, but sensible picture, by providing a novel, recent imaginative and prescient of our characters’ universe. I really feel we’ve handled the movie’s themes naturally and with an excellent, daring humorousness”.