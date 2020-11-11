Filmax Takes ‘When Brooklyn Met Seville,’ ‘Brothers In Regulation’

Filmax, the Barcelona-based production-distribution-sales studio, has acquired worldwide gross sales rights for 2 comedies, “When Brooklyn Met Seville” and “Brothers in Regulation.”

Each make passing social touch upon Spain’s plight of their portrait of regular people in determined fixes, dealing with eviction or big debt, and reacting with harebrained scams, which mirror their lack of education in actual crime.

Primarily, nonetheless, the films goal audiences in Spain and world wide in want of sunshine escapist fare, whereas packing potential for gross sales of each the unique and format.

“When Brooklyn Met Seville” activates Ana, a younger woman in Seville, determined to go away her hardscrabble neighborhood, whose mom, dealing with eviction, decides to absorb a international scholar, Ariel Brooklyn, an African Individuals scholar from a wealthy household. Ariel has by no means recognized such poverty; however he’s by no means met a lady like Ana both.

Produced by Madrid’s Capitán Araña (“El Plan”) and José Alba’s Malaga-based Pecado Movies (“Journey to a Mom’s Room”), “When Brooklyn Met Seville” is directed by Vicente Villanueva who scored on the Spanish field workplace with comedy “Toc Toc,” a few group of OCD sufferers of the identical psychologist, an adaptation of Laurent Baffie’s stage play. It stars “Élite’s” Sergio Momo and Carolina Yuste, a Goya supporting actress winner for “Carmen & Lola.”

“‘When Brooklyn Met Seville’ is a really private tackle a sort of comedy that makes use of humor to attach with the emotional and which mixes parts from completely different genres. It may very well be labelled as a romantic comedy, but additionally a household comedy,” mentioned Capitán Araña’s Nacho La Casa.

“When Brooklyn Met Seville”

Credit score: Filmax

Directed by Toño Lopez, “Brothers in Regulation” activates Eduardo and Sabonis, married to sisters Cuca and Peque Ribeiro, whose household wine enterprise goes stomach up. To repay big money owed, they decide to kidnap Modesto, the brother-in-law of Alicia Zamora, the businesswoman chargeable for their monetary smash.

When Alicia refuses to pay one cent to get her brother-in-law again, Modesto comes up with a brand new scheme, however what they don’t know is that police officer Mati, the Ribeiro’s center sister, is onto their little plan.

Boasting a few of the hottest stars in Galicia’s comedy scene, “Brothers in Regulation” is produced by A Coruña-based Portocabo, which made a splash driving the manufacturing of breakout tropical noir drama sequence “Hierro,” Movistar Plus’ first worldwide co-production, with France’s Arte.

“Brothers in Regulation is a personality comedy,” mentioned Alfonso Blanco, Portocabo CEO. “The story is a common one and explores topics that have an effect on us all, however all the time by means of the usage of humor, feelings and our explicit sense of irony.”

“Each movies are extremely entertaining comedies, which I believe will work very properly in each the Spanish and worldwide markets, and there’s additionally the added worth of getting nice potential for remakes,” mentioned Iván Díaz, Filmax head of worldwide. “With COVID-19, the general public is on the lookout for enjoyable motion pictures that make them giggle and right here we’ve got two nice examples.”