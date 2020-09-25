Filmcity in Kashmir !: Shiv Sena’s stance on the formation of Filmcity in UP – ‘Modi government shown by making Film City in Kashmir’

Filmcity in Kashmir !: The Uddhav government of Maharashtra has been in controversy ever since the Mumbai Police’s investigation and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Police investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the debate with Kangana Ranaut and their Mumbai-based office being demolished by BMC It is surrounded. The Shiv Sena is facing criticism from all over Kangana Ranaut’s office being demolished. Meanwhile, recently Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has announced the making of Filmcity in Uttar Pradesh. With this, now the search for the location has also started. On which Shiv Sena has now taken a toll. Also Read – Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists shot dead BDC member in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Shiv Sena has targeted the Modi government for the decision to make Film City in Uttar Pradesh. The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, has said that the film city should be made in Kashmir, keeping a strong eye on the Modi government. According to the Shiv Sena, filmcity is easy to make, but running it is a very difficult task. Which is not just about everyone. Shiv Sena has written in the face that now when Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 has been removed, then the Modi government should establish Film City in Kashmir. Because every Indian has contributed to the cinema world.

Shiv Sena said- "There was a time when big movies and songs of cinema world were shot in locations like Kashmir, Shimla, Manali and Shillong. Especially for romantic songs, Kashmir was everybody's favorite place. In such a situation, a grand film city can also be made in Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the making of Film City in his state. In such a situation, it can be constructed at other places also. '

Significantly, Film City will be constructed in about one thousand acres of Yamuna Authority area and its construction will start under the guidance of international advisors. The Yogi government has expressed the possibility of completion of this project within the next 2 to 3 years.