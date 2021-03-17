Filming begins on Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney’s new live-action movie

Good news for Disney lovers in general, and Disney + subscribers in particular. It has just been announced that filming has begun on Peter Pan y Wendy, one of the company’s upcoming live-action films.

This will take place in Vancouver, and by now we know that the film will be directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker (both known as Peter and the Dragon). In addition, it has been confirmed that the film will premiere on the streaming platform next year 2022.

On the other hand, we also know that the film will be based on the original novel by JM Barrie. Besides, and as expected, it will also be inspired by the 1953 animated classic. In this one, we were told the story of a girl who confronted her parents because they wanted her to study at a boarding school.

That same girl, named Wendy, was escaping and traveling with her two little brothers to the magical Never Land. Place where he would meet a child who refuses to grow up, a little fairy and an evil pirate captain. Together, they were soon on a wonderful and dangerous adventure, far, far away from family and the comforts of home.

At this time, we also know the cast. That way, the film will star Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell / Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy, Alexander Molony ( The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan, by Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling, by Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling.

Likewise, the film will also be the perfect backdrop for the debut of various actors. It will be like this with Joshua Pickering (who will be John), Jacobi Jupe (who will be Michael), Alyssa Wapanatâhk (who will be Tiger Lily) and Jim Gaffigan (who will be The Jim Gaffigan Show), who will be Smee.