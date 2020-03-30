Filming of The Great British Bake Off delayed due to coronavirus

It’s dangerous information for followers of The Great British Bake Off because the present turns into the newest UK present to be hit by delays consequently of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Filming had been set to start on the eleventh sequence of the hit Channel four baking contest subsequent month, however, in gentle of the present public well being disaster, it has been postponed indefinitely.

As reported by Deadline, a spokesperson stated, “We proceed to monitor the scenario and observe the recommendation of Public Well being England and we’ll delay filming on Bake Off till it’s protected to proceed.”

The sequence would be the first since Sandi Toksvig introduced that she was stepping down as a presenter following three years on the present — with Matt Lucas set to be part of Noel Fielding as a brand new host.

Lucas had beforehand informed BBC Radio 2 that he had suspected manufacturing could be “a bit delayed.”

The sequence is generally filmed between April and July, within the present’s iconic white tent in Welford Park, Newbury, earlier than being broadcast from August to November.

No announcement has but been made on whether or not the delay in filming will lead to a change within the broadcast dates.

Bake Off is one of many hit exhibits to have been impacted by the coronavirus, which has led to a slew of delays and cancellations throughout the business.

The fourth episode of the present sequence of Great Movie star Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers is airing on Channel four on Tuesday, starring James Blunt, Alison Hammond, Alex Jones and Joe Sugg.