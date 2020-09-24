FilmNation Acquires Ken Liu Sci-Fi Story ‘The Hidden Lady’ for Series

Contemporary off its first Emmy win for “I Know This A lot Is True,” FilmNation Leisure is constant to drive into the TV area.

The corporate has acquired Ken Liu’s sci-fi quick story “The Hidden Lady,” with the intention of adapting it right into a collection. Liu is connected to govt produce the challenge, which sources say is already in discussions with potential administrators and showrunners.

Information of the acquisition comes lower than a month after Liu was introduced as a consulting producer on David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo’s buzzy Netflix adaptation of “The Three-Physique Drawback.”

“The Hidden Lady” blends sci-fi and historic actuality right into a story set in a never-before-seen fantasy world derived from the cosmopolitan realities of Tang Dynasty China. Within the story, a various group of girls assassins journey by way of the fourth-dimension traversing area and time to kill their opponents, honor their skilled code, and face down moral dilemmas solely too related for our conflict- and doubt-driven fashionable world.

“I wrote ‘The Hidden Lady’ to evoke a world of mathematical magnificence animated by layered feelings and many-hued morals not restricted to any single time or place. I can’t consider any group higher suited to increasing and realizing that imaginative and prescient than FilmNation. It’s actually a pleasure and honor to get this opportunity to work with grasp visible storytellers of our age,” mentioned Liu.

FilmNation’s EVP of tv Stefanie Berk introduced the challenge to the corporate following a bidding battle, and can oversee the present alongside VP of tv Courtney Saladino. The collection will probably be produced in affiliation with Wishmore, beneath the 2 corporations’ recently-announced growth deal.

“We’re excited to broaden our relationship with the multi-talented Ken Liu into tv,” added Berk. “After we learn ‘The Hidden Lady’ we had been blown away by Ken’s distinctive crafting of an ever-expanding, style bending world that manages to inform an epic story about household and sisterhood by way of the lens of a feminine multi-dimensional murderer. We are able to’t wait to carry this dynamic story to tv.”

The challenge joins FilmNation’s rising TV slate, which additionally embrace “American Heiress” for Epix, in addition to the upcoming variations of Isabel Allende’s “The Home of the Spirits,” Susan Choi’s “Belief Train,” and John Updike’s “Rabbit, Run.”