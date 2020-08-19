FilmRise Acquires Tribeca Documentary ‘The State of Texas vs. Melissa’

FilmRise, the New York-based movie and TV distribution firm and streaming community, has acquired Sabrina Van Tassel’s well timed social justice documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which premiered on the 2020 Tribeca Movie Competition.

FilmRise picked up the theatrical and digital rights to the documentary for North America, the U.Okay. and Eire.

Set within the coronary heart of the Latino group of South Texas, the compelling movie explores the life and trials of Melissa Lucio, the primary Hispanic girl in Texas sentenced to loss of life row. The movie takes a have a look at Lucio’s damaged and abusive childhood and her grownup life affected by poverty and prejudice.

“Sabrina Van Tassel’s highly effective documentary raises vital questions on our legal justice system and the way it treats weak members of our society,” stated Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.

“We’re proud so as to add this movie to our various library of documentaries about our legal justice system,” stated Fisher. The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn, VP of acquisitions at FilmRise, and Van Tassel and Philippe Bourbon, producers.

Lucio, who was blamed for the abuse and subsequent loss of life of her two-year-old daughter, has been on loss of life row for over 10 years. Her conviction was not too long ago overturned, however the State instantly appealed that ruling. Lucio is now awaiting the State’s attraction. Her legal professionals argue that the system was stacked towards her; from the court docket appointed lawyer who didn’t convey forth sure proof to the District Lawyer, who’s alleged to have used her case to assist his re-election.

Though the movie couldn’t have a bodily world premiere at Tribeca because of the pandemic, it rolled out on the pageant’s digital platform and earned a constructive word-of-mouth from a flurry of heat opinions. “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” will likely be showcased throughout subsequent 12 months’s Tribeca pageant inside a devoted area, together with different 2020 Tribeca alumni.

Van Tassel is a French-American movie director and an investigative reporter who has directed over 45 documentary movies for TV, focusing primarily on social and politically-engaged subjects, equivalent to ladies pressured into marriage, underage intercourse trafficking, post-traumatic stress, kids within the white nationalist motion, ladies in jail and the Holocaust.

Boasting a library of 15,000 titles, FilmRise beforehand launched HBO’s Emmy-winning “Going Clear: Scientology and the Jail of Perception” and “Janis: Little Woman Blue,” produced by Alex Gibney.

Different movie releases dealt with by FilmRise embrace “My Pal Dahmer,” “Manifesto” with Cate Blanchett, and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize successful characteristic movie “The Miseducation of Cameron Publish” with Chloë Grace Moretz. The corporate additionally beforehand dealt with TV titles equivalent to “Hell’s Kitchen” and “third Rock from the Solar”, in addition to the Robert Stack hosted sequence “Unsolved Mysteries.”