FilmSharks Nabs Argentine Horror Pic ‘Digital Actuality,” Bows Trailer

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks Int’l has picked up worldwide rights to sci-fi-horror movie “Digital Actuality” by Argentine terror meister Hernan Findling who has directed and produced a slew of style movies.

“We’d been chasing this title ever since we noticed it on the 2020 Sitges Movie Pageant’s Coming Quickly part, a preview of upcoming style movies, and had been up towards powerful competitors,” stated FilmSharks CEO, Guido Rud. “It was top-of-the-line high-concept horror gems we’ve seen just lately,” added Rud who expects brisk worldwide gross sales earlier than the movie’s worldwide premiere later this yr.

Rud has additionally acquired the remake rights to the sci-fi-horror hybrid pic for his FilmSharks subsidiary, The Remake Firm.

In “Digital Actuality,” a crew of actors and crew are invited to their director’s home to see a primary lower of the movie they simply labored on. Unbeknownst to them, the director has struck a Faustian cope with an AI program that may guarantee his success however will put their lives in grave hazard.

Within the trailer, which FilmSharks bows solely in Selection, it opens on the horror movie they’ve labored on then it cuts to the director’s home the place they calm down to look at it. They first begin seeing scenes they know they didn’t shoot then their shock turns to sheer terror when one of many actors who dies within the movie, additionally dies in actuality. From that second on, they know they should warn the folks on the display screen with a purpose to save themselves … and the traces between fiction and actuality start to blur.

Findling co-wrote the pic with scribe Laura Prado Mendez, “to offer it a feminine perspective,” he stated. The heroine of the movie, performed by Vanesa Gonzalez (“Lobo”), leads the cost in defending themselves from the rampaging Celtic knight that’s bent on killing all of them.

“If the film goes properly, it will be nice to make a spin-off online game,” stated Findling who famous that “Digital Actuality” is replete with nods to a few of his favourite horror movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s, together with “Halloween,” “Scream,” “The Shining” and “The Exorcist.” He even has certainly one of his characters use a flip cellphone.

“I believe humor is a vital aspect in style movies,” stated Findling who significantly admires the flicks made by Blumhouse Prods.

“We now have been doing nice with high tier administrators’ style movies like “Macabre,” “Play with Me,” “Ferocious Wolf,” “Legions,” and “Immortal,” famous Rud, including: “It simply proves that the marketplace for these sorts of movies remains to be alive and kicking.”