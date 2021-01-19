FilmSharks Nabs Gross sales, Remake Rights to ‘Digital camera Café: The Film’

Guido Rud’s FilmSharks Worldwide has snagged worldwide gross sales and remake rights to the Spanish film spinoff of wildly widespread French fictional comedy TV sequence, “Digital camera Café,” the place a digital camera planted in a espresso machine captures the shenanigans and gossip chatter amongst workplace employees.

“Digital camera Café: La Pelicula” (“Digital camera Café” The Film”) is an Atresmedia Cine, Estela Movies and Warner Bros. co-production with the participation of Movistar Plus, which pre-bought Spanish pay TV rights. The comedy is the directorial debut of actor-writer-humorist Ernesto Sevilla (“Torrente 4”) and can also be the function debut of the movie’s author Raul Cimas, who has co-penned some Paramount Comedy Channel sequence with Sevilla.

The film takes place in a dysfunctional workplace ten years after an financial disaster devastated the office the place essentially the most expert individuals have been fired. The least competent employees stay in cost and they’ll cease at nothing to preserve their jobs.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this venture, primarily based on one of many most-sold TV codecs worldwide, and to proceed our shut collaboration with Estela Movies, Atresmedia Cine and Warner Bros.,” stated Rud who expressed confidence that the finished movie and subsequent remakes would “fly very broadly worldwide.”

FilmSharks beforehand picked up gross sales rights to Estela Movies-Atresmedia Cine co-production “Tiempo Despues” by Jose Luis Cuerda and three movies co-produced by Warner Bros and Atresmedia Cine, together with comedy “Lord, Give Me Endurance” by Alvaro Diaz Lorenzo, starring Rossy de Palma and Jordi Sanchez.

Primarily based in Buenos Aires, FilmSharks continues to construct an in depth catalog that encompasses the entire gamut of genres, from comedy and social satire to horror, motion and suspense.

Final 12 months, its subsidiary, The Remake Firm, bought the remake rights to Alejandro Amenabar’s hit horror movie “The Others” to L.A.-based Sentient Leisure. The remake will likely be produced by Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin alongside Aliwen Leisure’s Lucas Akoskin.

The “Digital camera Café” TV format has been bought to a minimum of 25 international locations, together with to territories as far afield as Algeria, Italy, Brazil, Myanmar and Romania. Two film spin-offs have been made in France underneath the titles “Espace Détente” and “Le Séminaire.”

Principal images on “Digital camera Café: La Pelicula” is slated for the second quarter of this 12 months, with supply anticipated by the primary quarter of 2022.