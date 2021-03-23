FilmSharks Nabs Worldwide Rights to Erotic Thriller ‘Bandit Love’

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks Int’l has nabbed worldwide rights to Daniel Werner’s characteristic debut, erotic thriller “Bandit Love” (“Amor Bandido”), after it screened at Argentine indie movie competition Bafici, the place it garnered each viewers and important acclaim.

“This gradual burn thriller, disguised as a bootleg romance, shocked everybody at its Bafici premiere and critics went mad. It’s a sort of excessive idea competition gem that’s onerous to discover these days…. all main festivals and patrons will chase this one,” FilmSharks CEO Guido Rud introduced. Rud has additionally acquired the remake rights of the movie for his subsidiary, The Remake Firm.

As revealed within the trailer, which debuts in Selection, “Bandit Love” activates a 16-year outdated, the son of a outstanding decide, who’s romantically entangled together with his 35-year outdated trainer. Sad at house, he takes off along with her to a hideaway within the countryside. What begins off as an idyllic, erotically-charged weekend turns right into a nightmare when her “brother” exhibits up.

Former youngster actor Renato Quattordio who as soon as starred in Disney XD tv sequence “As soon as” and has been in varied movie, TV and stage roles since, performs the naive teen reverse Romina Richi, who additionally directed opera-inspired experimental quick “Las Chinas” and a documentary about playwright and theatre and opera director Alfredo Arias, “Fantarias,” each of which additionally had their world premiere on the hybrid version of Bafici this yr. The competition runs March 17-28.

Werner studied movie route at CIEVY (Cine y Artes Audiovisuales), a Buenos Aires movie college, and commenced his profession in movie as a producer alongside such notable Argentine filmmakers as Martín Rejtman, Ana Katz and Sebastián Schindel, amongst others. He has labored as an assistant director and has directed music movies for various artists.

FilmSharks has acquired a 123 of movies up to now weeks, because it continues to construct an intensive catalog that incorporates a range of genres, from comedy and social satire to horror, motion and suspense. Latest acquisitions embrace Diego Maradona doc “La Muerte de Dios,” Angela Molina dramedy “Charlotte” and Fernando Spinner’s supernatural thriller, “Immortal.”

Latest remake rights pick-ups embrace “Digicam Cafe: The Film,” the Spanish film spinoff of French fictional comedy TV sequence, “Digicam Café,” the place a digital camera put in in a espresso machine captures the mischief and gossip chatter of workplace employees.