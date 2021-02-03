Filtered images of the filming set of Thor: Love & Thunder

There are plenty of Phase 4 MCU movies that Marvel fans are looking forward to. But it is likely that Thor: Love & Thunder be one of those that have generated the most expectations among viewers. And today we come with good news for all of them.

The movie is currently filming in Australia, and some photos have been leaked from the filming set. In these images, we can see some of the characters that will appear in the film, such as Thor himself (Chris Hemsworth), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Kraglin (Sean Gunn) or Nebula (Karen Gillan). You can see the images below.

Check out these first looks from the set of ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ featuring Thor, Kraglin, Nebula and Star-Lord! (Via: @DailyMailUK | #ThorLoveAndThunder) pic.twitter.com/aYceSfR7W7 — MoviesMatrix 🍿 (@MoviesMatrix) February 1, 2021

As reported from Gamespot, the images have been published en Twitter por MoviesMatrix. And in them we can see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor with a vest very similar to Thunderstrike’s.

For those who do not know what character it is, Thunderstrike is a character created in the late 80s through a comic, In this, the secondary character Eric Masterson merged with Thor and assumed the role of the hero for 30 issues. Anyway, beyond the outfit, there doesn’t seem to be any change here, so the nature of this outfit for Love & Thunder is completely unknown.

On the other hand, we remind you that this new Thor movie for the MCU (it will be the fourth for the “solo” character) will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed the well-regarded Thor: Ragnarok.

There are still many details of the plot to be learned, but beyond the characters that have appeared on the set, we know that this installment will also feature Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and even Christian Bale, who He will debut in the MCU playing the role of villain (Gorr, the butcher god).