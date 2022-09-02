Filtered the averages and statistics of Real Madrid players and 3 Icons of FIFA 23

It all came from a FUT leak by EA

With the passing of days we have FIFA 23 closer and closer, and it is almost inevitable that we will have news in the form of leaks, as is the case of the averages and statistics of 3 new Icons and the players of Real Madrid and the game of EA. Some players have already had access to FIFA 23 due to a bug, and thanks to this we know quite a few stockings (although they have not yet been officially announced). There is good and bad news, and it is that there is one of lime and another of sand in many ways.

The filtered averages of these 3 FIFA 23 Icons for FUT are not exciting

The Twitter account @FutArcade has published numerous averages of the game, and in this article we are going to focus on the one of 3 players in particular: Xabi Alonso, Thomas Müller and Jairzinho. While the latter could be interesting for building a competitive FUT team (at least in the early stages of the game), the other two don’t seem like they’re going to be seen much:

Jairzinho: ED of 90 on average in total. 93 Pace, 89 Shooting, 86 Passing, 91 Dribbling, 49 Defending, and 75 Physical. Four stars for bad leg and five for skills.



Thomas Müller 1: CAM of 89 on average in total. 89 Pace, 90 Shooting, 72 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 40 Defending, and 75 Physical.



Thomas Müller 2: CAM of 92 on average in total. 84 Pace, 93 Shooting, 75 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 42 Defending, and 75 Physical.



Xabi Alonso 1: CDM of 87 on average in total. 67 Pace, 78 Shooting, 85 Passing, 78 Dribbling, 83 Defending, and 81 Physical. Four stars for bad leg and three for skills.



Xabi Alonso 2: CDM of 89 on average in total. 72 Pace, 77 Shooting, 87 Passing, 79 Dribbling, 84 Defending, and 82 Physical. Four stars for bad leg and three for skills.

With all the statistics on the table, the only one that seems to be seen is JairzinhoWell, we are facing a winger with great statistics (perhaps his physique fails him a bit) and that will be great for those who want to influence from the band. Müller maybe also seen (at least the 89 average version) for its high pace, but the passing makes it not all that interesting.

The one who comes out worse off is Xabi Alonso, whose two versions have a rather poor rhythm. In our FIFA 23 preview we already talked about the “extra” speed of the game, so it is quite unlikely that we will see slow players in teams, no matter how good the rest of their stats are.

Real Madrid

To check Real Madrid’s averages, we took a look at the @FUT23News Twitter account. Some key players they have received quite substantial improvements, as you can see in the list below:

Benzema 91.



Courtois 90.



Modric 88.



Kroos 88.



Rudiger 87.



Vinicius 86.



Alaba 86.



Hazard 84.



Carvajal 84.



Valverde 84.



Military 84.



Mendy 83.



Tchouameni 82.

When it comes to attacking, we have two players who stand out in particular: Benzema and Vinicius. The French attacker has increased his pace compared to FIFA 22, good news for those who want to use a team based on LaLiga Santander. As for Vinicius, his stats have noticeably improved, becoming one of the most interesting wingers for the early stages of FUT.

In defense we also find a good handful of improvements, although we do not know the concrete statistics. As was the case in FIFA 22, the center backs need some speed if we don’t want the forwards to eat our toast, so for now we will have to wait for more details.

